Body language expert reveals what Prince Harry’s ‘love language’ is and it’s so obvious when you look at how he acts with his kids
Prince Harry has a sweet way of showing others that he cares
A body language expert has revealed Prince Harry's ‘love language,’ sharing that he has a clear way of showing off his love for his family, and it's clear to see in action when he's with his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Just like with parenting styles, there's a myriad of love languages. From gift giving to quality time to acts of service. And now one body language expert has revealed Prince Harry's love language and once you find out what it is, his approach to parenting will make so much sense.
Dating expert, Adam Lyons, who has over 12 years of experience teaching people the art of dating and affection, says that Prince Harry's love language is physical touch.
Speaking about how this manifests in his interactions with wide Meghan Markle, whom he married back in 2018, Lyons explained to The Express, "You can see them constantly touching, but he has a body lean towards her that she doesn’t have in return. In essence, his body constantly moves towards hers, one assumes to get touch."
Analysing the love language in action during the couple's most recent appearance at the film premiere for Bob Marley: One Love, he added, "I suspect it was his way of initially showing her that he cares about her and won’t leave her alone in social gatherings.
"You can see she [Meghan] tries to talk and have things to say, but the press cares more about what Prince Harry has to say and that has to be infuriating for her. So the hand-holding would serve as reassurance that he isn’t forgetting her."
But love language isn't limited to only romantic love and Harry's use of physical touch to show emotion also extends to his two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet who sit sixth and seventh in the royal line of succession respectively.
During a press event for his memoir Spare, Harry opened up about the lack of physical affection he received throughout his childhood and detailed how this had impacted his own parenting style.
“It leaves me in the position now, as a father of two kids of my own, to make sure that I smother them with love and affection,” he said. “Not smother them to the point where they’re trying to get away and I’m like, ‘No, come here I need to hug you.’”
