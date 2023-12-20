Body language expert reveals the hidden meaning behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s child-free Christmas card, and it might just inspire you

The hidden message behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2023 Christmas card without Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet has been revealed by a body language expert - and we think it might inspire you.

When it comes to parenting, most families will be able to relate to putting their children first. Still, after Anna Williamson revealed the 'biggest mistake couples go through when they've had a baby', it looks like the Sussexes are set on strengthening their status as a couple - and not just as mum and dad to Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

After welcoming a child into the family, all couples face the pressure of becoming a parent. It's helpful if you start by asking yourself what matrescence is - from there you will be able to identify the changes that lie ahead in early motherhood and, when it all becomes too much, we help you to explain the mental load to your partner too.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no different when it comes to going through the motions, and it looks like they are keen to re-establish themselves in the world of work without the need to portray their family side.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton has shared his thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Christmas card - and how it compares to the festive card from the Wales camp, which has a bizarre detail that you might have missed.

Speaking about Prince William and Kate Middleton's black and white card, shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales's Instagram, Darren notes, "Prince William and Kate are showing genuine smiles and enjoying a family moment while dressed casually in the photo they’ve selected for their Christmas card. As they hold hands with the children they are not pushing any agenda, merely showing themselves in a very natural setting as they match and mirror each other in their posture. They seem to be genuinely enjoying each other’s company and are keen to share this familial joy through their Christmas message. By holding hands it could also be said they are putting on a united front to show the strength they feel as a family."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped away from a traditional festive 'family' photo that they've sent in previous years, as Archie and Lilibet are missing for the first time. You might remember the cute painting of Harry, Meghan, Archie and the dogs outside the playhouse in 2021, or the first snap of them as a family of four released in 2022. And who can forget the adorable 2019 black-and-white photo of Harry and Meghan with Archie crawling towards the camera?

Darren has given his thoughts on what hidden message they appear to be sending out.

He explained, "Harry and Megan, however, have chosen to go in quite a different direction with their choice. They went along with a different theme which communicates their brand as a couple as opposed to a family snap. It is moreso a look at their professional lives rather than seeing them in a domestic setting alongside their two children, as they appear smartly dressed at an event."

He continues, "They have decided to be quite corporate in the Christmas cards they have sent out as it has more of a sense of formality about it over being personal. Despite this, they both look happy and in sync with each other as they smile and while it is a more formal photo than they’ve used in years gone by, it does look like a natural moment where they have been caught looking organically happy in each other’s company. There is no right or wrong choice of course, it just depends on what message each person wants to convey."

Of course, it's worth remembering that parents shouldn't be made to feel 'mum guilt' for wanting to focus on themselves from time to time and Prince Harry and Meghan could well be setting the precedence that working parents can be successful with or without their children in tow.

