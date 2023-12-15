'Meg says 'No, Archie, no — do not spray Gan-Gan! I grabbed a dustpan and swept up the pieces, all the while thinking: This is weird' Prince Harry recalls bizarre royal Christmas mishap

Meghan Markle reacted to Prince Archie smashing a treasured Christmas bauble that brought 'happiness' to Prince Harry, and it wasn't what we were expecting.

As many families take part in the annual Christmas tradition of decorating their Christmas tree with some of Stacey Solomon's Crafty Christmas decorations, others are digging out sentimental baubles that have been handed down to the family.

The royals are no different, even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who plan to have a 'British' Christmas at home where they live in LA, have decorated a tree each year.

But this year, there will be a treasured bauble missing from their family tree after the Duke of Sussex revealed in his memoir Spare, that his son Prince Archie, four, knocked it off the branch.

Speaking about the sentimental tree ornament decoration of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, which he revealed his wife Meghan had bought him, Harry, recalled, “I roared. What the—? Meg had spotted it in a local store and thought I might like it.”He continued: “I held it to the light. It was Granny’s face to a T. I hung it on an eye-level branch. It made me happy to see her there.”

But Archie, then aged one-and-a-half, bumped into the festive tree and knocked it off. “I heard a smash and turned. Pieces lay all over the floor,” Harry narrated and added that his son tried to do damage control by spraying water on the broken pieces.

“Meg said: No, Archie, no — do not spray Gan-Gan! I grabbed a dustpan and swept up the pieces, all the while thinking: This is weird," the Prince added.

And while we don't know what the bauble looked like other than it was of the Queen, there's a lovely Queen Elizabeth Platinum jubilee ornament on sale on Amazon, which is the perfect gift for fans of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry went on to reveal that following a visit to a medium, the psychic told him Princess Diana was 'giggling' after Archie broke a bauble shaped like his grandmother.

Speaking about making his decision to see the psychic, Prince Harry explained how he felt an 'energy' around her and that she felt it about him too, telling him ' 'your mother is with you... right now'. The psychic said Diana knew he had questions to answer but wanted to say she was proud and supportive of him.

The medium went on to say that his mother was telling her that her son was 'living the life she couldn't. You're living the life she wanted for you'.

Harry wrote that he felt he needed proof, and he got that when the mystic surprisingly said: 'Your mother says the ornament. Your mother says something about a Christmas ornament? Of a mother? Or a grandmother? It fell? Broke? Archie tried to fix it. Your mother says she had a bit of a giggle about that.'

'She was there,' Harry concluded.

