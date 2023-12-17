Princess Diana returned most of Prince William and Harry’s childhood Christmas presents for this fugal reason
Princess Diana's former bodyguard has revealed why the Princess was keen to keep the amount of childhood Christmas gifts to a minimum
Princess Diana would return most of the Christmas gifts her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, received over the holidays, her former bodyguard has revealed, and the reason why is so like her.
With Christmas just around the corner, as children long for the morning where they hope to find the top Christmas toys for 2023 under the tree, the excitement is growing.
It's no different for the Royal Family. On Christmas morning, they all still wake up and likely bound over to see what Santa has brought them this year. But for young Princes William and Harry in their childhood, they might not have been all too impressed with the lack of gifts they found there...
That's because the late Princess Diana's former bodyguard has now revealed that she often returned many of the gifts sent to her sons and also made sure not to buy them too many toys because they simply 'didn't need them.'
Speaking to OK! Magazine, her former bodyguard Ken Wharfe shared, "Diana was very careful to ensure that they weren’t flooded with gifts – gifts did appear from unknown sources, and they were often returned or given to charity because they didn’t need them.
"She was very conscious about what she bought as she knew the hallway at Sandringham would be full of presents."
But while they may not have found a tonne of presents under the Christmas tree, what they did unwrap was sure to bring them joy. Speaking about Diana's love for prank gifts, former royal butler Paul Burrell, told OK!, "She'd spend hours looking for jokey things for their stockings. One year, Harry got fake dog poo."
Diana's frugal approach to Christmas gifts is just one of the ways she instilled a realistic outlook on life in her two young children. Her biographer, Andrew Morton, wrote extensively in his book about the keenness Diana had for showing William and Harry the real world, which was vastly different from the royal bubble they lived in thanks to their prominent positions in the royal line of succession.
He wrote, "She took the young royals with her on her private charity visits from a young age - one of the reasons was she didn't want the boys to grow up thinking the whole world was 4x4 Range Rovers, shotguns and nannies."
We're sure that both William and Harry are continuing this approach to Christmas presents with their own kids, at least to some degree, as they either work out fun ways to give kids their Christmas presents or, if they're not all that prepared like the rest of us, rush around to gather up some last-minute Christmas presents for the big day.
If you are struggling to know what to buy those little ones in your life, some handy insight has been offered up by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they shared their 7 top Christmas toys - and number 3 is sure to excite!
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Prince Archie has a creative new hobby and aunt Kate Middleton would approve
Meghan Markle revealed that the youngster has developed a love for his aunt's favourite past time
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton continue sweet Christmas tradition with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis
The Wales family are continuing an age-old Windsor family tradition
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton continue sweet Christmas tradition with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis
The Wales family are continuing an age-old Windsor family tradition
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
How Kate Middleton's parenting style mirrors Princess Diana's, and the photographs speak for themselves
The Princess of Wales appears to be taking a leaf out of the late Princess Diana's parenting style book
By Selina Maycock Published
-
The 'heartbreaking' question King Charles was asked about his grandchildren, and it's bound to have hit a nerve
The King might not have expected this
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet might have just had a secret-family reunion with this special relative - and we’re sure Prince Harry was delighted
Prince Harry may be estranged from the Royal Family but he has his maternal relatives to lean back on
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince Harry reportedly believed King Charles did not want to ‘see his grandchildren anymore’ after evicting the family from Frogmore Cottage claims new royal book
Prince Harry lives in LA with his wife Meghan Markle and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will reportedly ‘attend boarding school together’ after ‘heated debates’ between Prince William, Kate Middleton and King Charles III over the children's future
The siblings are set to join Kate Middleton's former boarding school
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
King Charles is spending ‘much more time’ with his grandchildren after Prince William made this candid confession
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis get to see a lot of their grandfather
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Unearthed Princess Diana chat reveals Prince William's 'extraordinary' traits - and we totally spot them in his own kids too
Princess Diana said Prince William had these remarkable traits as a toddler
By Selina Maycock Published