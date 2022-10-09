Princess Anne spotted wearing The Queen’s most treasured piece of jewellery

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Anne has been spotted wearing a sentimental piece of her mother's jewellery during a surprise trip to New York.

The necklace is a particularly sentimental piece and there is a heartfelt history as to why it was the Queen's (opens in new tab) favourite

Since the death of the Queen (opens in new tab), many royal fans have wondered what will happen, or what has already happened, to her extensive personal jewellery collection. While the Queen was buried wearing her wedding band and a pair of pearl earrings, according to Metro UK, as the Daily Mail noted, the late monarch owned around 300 pieces of jewellery herself, including 34 pairs of earrings, 15 rings, and 98 brooches.

While it has been reported that Camilla, Queen Consort, and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab), will likely inherit the bulk of the collection, it appears that Princess Anne has inherited a very special necklace that was reportedly the Queen's favourite.

Spotted at the English Speaking Union, Princess Anne wore the three-strand pearl necklace which was a gift that the Queen received from her father, Anne's grandfather, King George VI.

Speaking to The List, jeweller David Douglas explained, "Elizabeth loved the three-strand pearl necklace so much that she had an identical one made. In 1953, a third three-strand pearl necklace joined her collection. It was a gift from Emir of Qatar and the only difference among the three was that this version sported a diamond clasp."

Kate Middleton has also been spotted in one of the Queen's three-strand pearl necklaces, which she wore during a lunch reception at Buckingham Palace. Kate has honoured the late Queen by wearing her jewellery on a number of occasions since her passing, including at the Queen's coffin procession, where she wore a brooch previously worn by the Queen on a visit to Seoul in 1999.

