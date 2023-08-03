What royal titles will Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis hold when their dad is King?

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When Prince William becomes King, his three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will be given new royal titles to reflect their higher positions in the royal line of succession.

When their dad becomes King, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will receive new royal titles.

Prince George will become the Prince of Wales but the exact titles given to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' are as yet unknown.

Following the death of the late Queen Elizabeth last year, the royal line of succession saw a serious shake up. When King Charles III became monarch, his eldest son Prince William was promoted to first in line to the throne and his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis now sit second, third and fourth in line respectively.

The promotions mean a lot more responsibility now lies on the royal youngsters, though their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, are keen to keep their childhoods are normal as possible with a 'fun' and 'informal' upbringing. Prince George, however, has reportedly already 'stepped up' as he realised the family have ‘lost Uncle Harry’ and wants to help out.

While they are currently still too young to take on royal responsibilities, George, Charlotte and Louis, who are only known as HRHs as the late Queen intervened to change a rule that had been in place for a century, will be required to take on their roles as senior royals when their dad eventually becomes King. And, when this happens, they will receive new royal titles to reflect this increased importance.

(Image credit: Getty)

It is almost a given that Prince George will be bestowed with the title of Prince of Wales as heirs like his father and grandfather before him have been. While the title is not automatically passed down and must instead be bestowed by the monarch, King Charles officially named William and Kate as the Prince and Princess of Wales just one day after he became monarch.

While he will not become Prince of Wales immediately when there is a change in monarch, George will automatically inherit a few titles when William becomes the King. First and foremost, he will become the heir apparent, a title currently held by his dad, and will receive the dukedoms of both Cornwall and Rothesay.

But Prince George won't have to wait until his dad becomes the King to receive at least one title. He will likely receive the title of duke if he gets married but exactly which dukedom he will be bestowed with still remains unclear. King Charles is expected to continue the tradition followed by his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who bestowed duke titles on her grandsons Prince William, who became the Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, who was titled the Duke of Sussex, when they were married.

(Image credit: Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte is tipped to someday become the Princess Royal, a title traditionally given to the monarch’s eldest daughter. As King Charles does not have any daughters, it is expected that he will bestow the title on Charlotte and, if he does not, she will likely receive it when her own dad becomes King.

The title is currently held by King Charles' sister, Princess Anne, who was awarded the prestigious title by her mother, Queen Elizabeth, in 1987. Unfortunately, Charlotte will have to wait for a very sad occasion before she could be known as the Princess Royal, as Princess Anne's title can only revert back to the Crown upon her death.

Prince Louis is in a similar situation and will likely one day hold a title that currently belongs to another family member. As is tradition, the monarch's second oldest son is bestowed with the title of Duke of York, but Louis' great-uncle, the late Queen's second oldest son and King Charles' younger brother, Prince Andrew, currently holds this dukedom.

Prince Harry missed out on the title as Prince Andrew, the current holder, was still alive when King Charles ascended to the throne.