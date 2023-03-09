Camilla Queen Consort faces fresh heartbreak after tragic death in family
The Queen Consort has been given some upsetting news
Camilla Queen Consort is facing fresh heartbreak after news that her brother-in-law- of more than 50 years has died.
- Camilla faces very sad news following the death of a family member.
- The Queen Consort was close to her brother-in-law Simon Elliot.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Princess Eugenie shows off baby bump as she replicates Kate Middleton's pregnancy style (opens in new tab).
Camilla Queen Consort (opens in new tab) is mourning the death of her beloved brother-in-law Simon Elliot, who was married to her younger sister Annabel.
The businessman and land owner was 82 when he passed away, having previously joined newlyweds King Charles and Camilla (opens in new tab) during their honeymoon at Birkhall in Scotland in 2005 and he also accompanied her at the James Bond premiere of No Time to Die in 2021, according to The Sun.
His death is said to come after a long illness and he leaves behind his wife Annabel, 74, and their three children Alice, Catherine and former Conservative Party chairman Ben Elliot.
Annabel married Simon in 1972 when she was 23 - a year before Camilla was first married. They lived in a country house in the Dorset village of Stourpaine where Charles and Camilla would meet for discreet weekends.
A close friend said, “He was beyond courageous in his last few months, his family and friends are devastated to lose a man whose middle name was loyalty. He was a fount of common sense and wisdom and it is a great sadness that he has gone so early.”
Both Annabel and Camilla faced heartbreak back in April 2014 when their younger brother Mark Shand tragically died after suffering head injuries following a fall in New York.
Annabel works as an interior designer and antiques dealer - she was even employed by King Charles and is chief interior designer of his estates.
Annabel is the second of three children born to Major Bruce Shand and Rosalind Cubitt, with Camilla the eldest.
It's not yet clear whether Camilla will put royal engagements on hold following her family loss but later this month she is expected to join husband King Charles on his first state visit as monarch to France and Germany.
Mr Elliot was also close to King Charles and accompanied him on a number of Middle Eastern diplomatic functions when he was Prince of Wales.
