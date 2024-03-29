Kate Middleton chose Prince Louis' school for a very specific reason (and it's why she loves it)
The school goes above and beyond to create a 'positive environment' for it's pupils
Kate Middleton has long praised her youngest son Prince Louis' school and now the very specific reason she chose it for him has been revealed - and it sounds like the perfect place to begin learning.
Kate Middleton's keen interest in Early Years Development always meant she was going to be rightfully choosey about where her children enrol in classes. It's a big decision for any parent whether you're applying for secondary school for your growing child and hoping that you don't have to learn how to appeal a school place, or choosing a primary school for your youngster and shedding a tear at how quickly they've grown up.
It's recently been reported that Prince William and Kate are having some difficulty deciding where to send their eldest son Prince George for his secondary education, with the parents struggling to choose between a school that promises to raise climate conscious pupils, the infamous Eton College whose entry exams he reportedly took, and Kate's alma mater boarding school which Princess Charlotte will likely attend when she comes of age.
But there was no question when it came to Kate's decision over what school Prince Louis would attend. The five-year-old is currently studying at Lambrook School in Berkshire, which is known for its high-level facilities and impeccable educational resources. But it wasn't this that made Kate fall in love with the place.
As per reports in The Mirror, during a speech at the Shaping Us National Symposium in January last year, Kate revealed that it was the school's focus on supporting children's wellbeing that drew her to enrol Louis there.
"Louis' class, they came back with a feelings wheel, it's really good," she said. "These are five or six-year-olds, and going with names or pictures of a colour that represents how they feel that day, so there is a real keenness in school particularly to get involved in conversations."
Kate has long been vocal about the importance of supporting children in their childhood years, making sure their needs are met so they can grow into confident adults. And her focus on her children's wellbeing has only been heightened following the news of her cancer diagnosis.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Not only is it clear that her number one priority throughout her recovery is her children, with the family making a surprise family trip for Easter and Prince William taking time away from work and relying on a surprising but ‘stoic’ family member to support The Firm while he's away, but she's also reportedly 'sugarcoated' the news of her diagnosis for her kids and made sure to put a positive spin on the sad news so they can better handle it.
In other royal news, Queen Camilla has shared some hilarious insight into her grandson’s personality - but caused confusion over his name, while Prince Harry has revealed the sweet details of Queen Elizabeth’s final meeting with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Plus Prince William and Prince Harry’s rivalry was ‘inevitable’ and can be traced back to their childhood, says childhood trauma expert.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William likely 'sugarcoated' cancer diagnosis for younger son Louis, the King's former butler says, but it was a little different for Prince George and Princess Charlotte
The Prince and Princess of Wales made sure to break the news in as 'positive' of a way as possible
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
10 best zoos in the UK based on ticket prices, reviews and value for money
The best zoos in the UK have been determined based on a number of key factors, include prices, popularity, Trip Advisor ratings and how many animals they have
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William likely 'sugarcoated' cancer diagnosis for younger son Louis, the King's former butler says, but it was a little different for Prince George and Princess Charlotte
The Prince and Princess of Wales made sure to break the news in as 'positive' of a way as possible
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton make surprise family trip for Easter - and it proves the couple are focusing on Prince George, Charlotte and Louis amid Kate’s health struggles
The Wales family are set to have a relaxing Easter break away from the public eye
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
James Middleton shares sweet childhood photo of Kate Middleton as he promises to stick by his sister following cancer diagnosis
The Princess of Wales' family are rallying around her amid news of her cancer diagnosis
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Rumours about Kate Middleton’s health have had a massive ‘impact’ on her children Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, reveals royal expert
"They are protective of their mother – especially as she has been unwell"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton may break longstanding tradition for Prince Louis’ birthday celebrations this year - and the reason is completely understandable
Prince Louis will celebrate his 6th birthday next month - but his parents may break from tradition for the celebrations
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William is ‘determined’ that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will never experience the ‘same emotional turmoil’ as he did growing up
The Prince had a 'difficult childhood' and wants better for his own children
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
King Charles is reportedly writing up his ‘succession plans’ and they could have major implications for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis
There will be winners and losers in the plan, but how will it impact the Wales children?
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Charlotte planned the most thoughtful treat for her mum Kate Middleton - and it’s the perfect way for any child to bond with their parent
The youngster is reportedly 'going overboard' to look after her mum while she recovers from surgery
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published