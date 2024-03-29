Kate Middleton chose Prince Louis' school for a very specific reason (and it's why she loves it)

Kate Middleton has long praised her youngest son Prince Louis' school and now the very specific reason she chose it for him has been revealed - and it sounds like the perfect place to begin learning.

Kate Middleton's keen interest in Early Years Development always meant she was going to be rightfully choosey about where her children enrol in classes. It's a big decision for any parent whether you're applying for secondary school for your growing child and hoping that you don't have to learn how to appeal a school place, or choosing a primary school for your youngster and shedding a tear at how quickly they've grown up.

It's recently been reported that Prince William and Kate are having some difficulty deciding where to send their eldest son Prince George for his secondary education, with the parents struggling to choose between a school that promises to raise climate conscious pupils, the infamous Eton College whose entry exams he reportedly took, and Kate's alma mater boarding school which Princess Charlotte will likely attend when she comes of age.

But there was no question when it came to Kate's decision over what school Prince Louis would attend. The five-year-old is currently studying at Lambrook School in Berkshire, which is known for its high-level facilities and impeccable educational resources. But it wasn't this that made Kate fall in love with the place.

As per reports in The Mirror, during a speech at the Shaping Us National Symposium in January last year, Kate revealed that it was the school's focus on supporting children's wellbeing that drew her to enrol Louis there.

"Louis' class, they came back with a feelings wheel, it's really good," she said. "These are five or six-year-olds, and going with names or pictures of a colour that represents how they feel that day, so there is a real keenness in school particularly to get involved in conversations."

Kate has long been vocal about the importance of supporting children in their childhood years, making sure their needs are met so they can grow into confident adults. And her focus on her children's wellbeing has only been heightened following the news of her cancer diagnosis.

Not only is it clear that her number one priority throughout her recovery is her children, with the family making a surprise family trip for Easter and Prince William taking time away from work and relying on a surprising but ‘stoic’ family member to support The Firm while he's away, but she's also reportedly 'sugarcoated' the news of her diagnosis for her kids and made sure to put a positive spin on the sad news so they can better handle it.

