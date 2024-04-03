Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘enthusiastic’ about reconciling with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - and it’s all for the sake of their children

A royal expert has claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton have asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to travel to the UK with their kids so their families can try to end the royal feud and the children can enjoy time together with their cousins.

Life for the Royal Family is currently marred by a series of struggles; King Charles III cancer diagnosis, Kate Middleton's similarly heartbreaking cancer treatment, and, despite it being four years since they stepped down as senior royals, The Firm is still picking up the pieces of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit.

But, while the royals have been largely silent concerning Harry and Meghan's many public pleas for reconciliation, it now seems that the Prince and Princess of Wales have extended an olive branch - and it's all for the sake of the royal children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, Prince Louis, five, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn revealed that William and Kate had reached out to Harry and Meghan in the hopes of ending their feud, with the couple being 'enthusiastic' about burying the hatchet. However, he added that Harry and Meghan aren't so keen on the idea.

"Kate and William are far more enthusiastic about trying for a reconciliation than Meghan and Harry," he told the publication. "William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far.

"There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the UK."

The couple likely suggested the visit to Harry and Meghan now as Harry is due to fly back to the UK this month to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, however, despite William and Kate's olive branch, experts believe that Meghan will remain in California with their children.

Princess Lilibet has only visited the UK once in her life, spending time with both King Charles III and enjoying her only visit with the late Queen Elizabeth II, details of which Prince Harry shared in his memoir Spare. The youngster, as well as her brother Archie, have barely seen their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis thanks to both the geographical distance between them and the ongoing feud raging between their parents. We can only hope that this olive branch is the first of many and that one of them works so we can see the families back together.

