Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘enthusiastic’ about reconciling with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - and it’s all for the sake of their children
The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly keen to end the royal feud and connect with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
A royal expert has claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton have asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to travel to the UK with their kids so their families can try to end the royal feud and the children can enjoy time together with their cousins.
Life for the Royal Family is currently marred by a series of struggles; King Charles III cancer diagnosis, Kate Middleton's similarly heartbreaking cancer treatment, and, despite it being four years since they stepped down as senior royals, The Firm is still picking up the pieces of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit.
But, while the royals have been largely silent concerning Harry and Meghan's many public pleas for reconciliation, it now seems that the Prince and Princess of Wales have extended an olive branch - and it's all for the sake of the royal children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, Prince Louis, five, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.
Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn revealed that William and Kate had reached out to Harry and Meghan in the hopes of ending their feud, with the couple being 'enthusiastic' about burying the hatchet. However, he added that Harry and Meghan aren't so keen on the idea.
"Kate and William are far more enthusiastic about trying for a reconciliation than Meghan and Harry," he told the publication. "William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far.
"There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the UK."
The couple likely suggested the visit to Harry and Meghan now as Harry is due to fly back to the UK this month to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, however, despite William and Kate's olive branch, experts believe that Meghan will remain in California with their children.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Princess Lilibet has only visited the UK once in her life, spending time with both King Charles III and enjoying her only visit with the late Queen Elizabeth II, details of which Prince Harry shared in his memoir Spare. The youngster, as well as her brother Archie, have barely seen their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis thanks to both the geographical distance between them and the ongoing feud raging between their parents. We can only hope that this olive branch is the first of many and that one of them works so we can see the families back together.
In other royal news, a royal expert has revealed that Kate Middleton and Prince William likely 'sugarcoated' cancer diagnosis for younger son Louis, but it was a little different for Prince George and Princess Charlotte while another has shared that Kate Middleton chose Prince Louis' school for a very specific reason (and it's why she loves it). Plus, Prince William is relying on this ‘stoic’ family member to support The Firm while he focuses on his family - and it’s the royal you might least expect.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Curious about Tonies? Save up to 15% on these Tonies starter bundles, including Paw Patrol, Disney and The Gruffalo
Want to get on the Tonies train? Now's the perfect time, with these starter bundle offers
By Sarah Handley Published
-
What is body positivity? And how to talk to your teen about it
Body positivity: how learning to love our bodies from a young age is so empowering
By Debra Waters Published
-
Kate Middleton chose Prince Louis' school for a very specific reason (and it's why she loves it)
The school goes above and beyond to create a 'positive environment' for it's pupils
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William likely 'sugarcoated' cancer diagnosis for younger son Louis, the King's former butler says, but it was a little different for Prince George and Princess Charlotte
The Prince and Princess of Wales made sure to break the news in as 'positive' of a way as possible
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton make surprise family trip for Easter - and it proves the couple are focusing on Prince George, Charlotte and Louis amid Kate’s health struggles
The Wales family are set to have a relaxing Easter break away from the public eye
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
James Middleton shares sweet childhood photo of Kate Middleton as he promises to stick by his sister following cancer diagnosis
The Princess of Wales' family are rallying around her amid news of her cancer diagnosis
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Rumours about Kate Middleton’s health have had a massive ‘impact’ on her children Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, reveals royal expert
"They are protective of their mother – especially as she has been unwell"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton may break longstanding tradition for Prince Louis’ birthday celebrations this year - and the reason is completely understandable
Prince Louis will celebrate his 6th birthday next month - but his parents may break from tradition for the celebrations
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William reveals the one habit he wishes both parents and kids would give up for good - but proves it’s easier said than done
The Prince of Wales is worried about the impacts of one habit both children and parents are 'guilty' of
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Meghan Markle opens up about ‘cruel’ and ‘hateful’ online bullying she experienced throughout her pregnancies - and reveals the one thing that got her through it
Meghan reflected on the struggles she experienced during her pregnancies in an emotional speech at the SXSW festival over the weekend
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published