Prince William and Kate Middleton make surprise family trip for Easter - and it proves the couple are focusing on Prince George, Charlotte and Louis amid Kate’s health struggles

Just ahead of Easter weekend, Prince William and Kate Middleton have headed off on a surprise family trip to make sure Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have a memorable half-term.

It's been a difficult year for the Royal Family so far and news of Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis has only further put strain on the family. Her absence from royal life as she stepped away from her duties fuelled upsetting rumours that reportedly had a massive ‘impact’ on her children and, especially with William still focusing on his his work and Kate working from the comfort of her home, the family are in dire need of a break.

It came as no surprise when it was confirmed that the family will not be attending the annual Easter church service at St George’s Chapel like usual this year but their new Easter plans are proof that William and Kate are thinking only of their children throughout this tough time.

As per reports in Entertainment Tonight, the family have travelled to their favourite holiday home Anmer Hall in Norfolk to spend the children's half term by the seaside.

The home is the perfect setting for a relaxing family getaway, far from the public eye where Prince George, Charlotte and Louis can enjoy tucking into the best Easter eggs for kids and the best Easter hampers. When they're not preoccupied with chocolate, we're sure they'll enjoy spending time in the home's swimming pool and on its tennis court, as well as in its sprawling family kitchen as they try out some Easter cake ideas and recipes with their mum.

The home was a wedding gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II and since getting their hands on the keys, William and Kate have spent many family holidays there. The Georgian country house sits on the grounds of the King's Sandringham Estate, with sprawling fields and high security offering them and their kids lots of privacy.

Back in 2021, William described the home as 'very peaceful,' making it the perfect sanctuary to help Kate through her recovery. We're sure she's going to be making the most of her rest, prioritising her wellbeing and relying on self-care ideas to boost health and manage stress.

