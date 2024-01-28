Carole and Pippa Middleton have rallied around Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to support them through their mum’s absence - and it sounds like they’re having a great time with their relatives

While their mum recovers from surgery in hospital, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are spending time with their maternal grandmother and their aunt, Carole and Pippa Middleton, who have rallied around to support the children.

When Prince William stepped away from royal duties to hold down the fort at home while Kate Middleton recovers from abdominal surgery in hospital, royal fans and experts alike praised his dedication to family. He's reportedly ‘very confident’ when it comes to parenting alone and has fallen quite naturally into his new routine with Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

But he's not been completely left to his own devices. As well as relying on the family's Norland nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, a highly trained caregiver who follows some brilliant rules to combat common parenting dilemmas that Kate Middleton loves, he's also reportedly been relying on Kate's relatives to help him look after the kids.

Both Kate's mum, Carole Middleton, and her sister, Pippa, live close by to the Wales' family home in Windsor, with both of them settling down in Berkshire which is only a 40-minute drive away. This closeness is likely something William has been grateful for since Kate went into The London Clinic for her operation as the pair have stepped up to rally around his kids.

"The Middletons are a really close family and Carole is a very hands-on grandmother, and I'm sure she will be at the helm. She often picks the kids up," Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty magazine, told HELLO! Magazine.

"Pippa has children of her own now, but I'm sure she will help by offering to have the kids round for tea and that kind of thing," she added.

Life for George, Charlotte and Louis has been kept as normal as possible while their mum is away, with the youngsters still attending school from Monday to Friday and they also haven't been to visit her in the hospital as it would likely be too distressing for them, though they have reportedly FaceTimed her everyday.

Spending time with their grandma isn't something out of the ordinary for the children either, with Carole previously opening up about the wonderful adventures she takes the kids on. As well as helping with regular babysitting duties, Carole has been spotted taking her grandchildren for fun days out, visiting sights such as the local petting zoo and going on bike rides.

"I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground," she told Good Housekeeping. "As long as I am able to, that's what I'll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides."