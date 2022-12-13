George, Charlotte and Louis set for a very festive week as school Christmas plans revealed

George, Charlotte and Louis will be getting into the festive spirit this week with a busy festive schedule at school

George, Charlotte and Louis school Christmas plans - Prince William and Princess Kate with Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George as they e watch the RAF flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images/Chris Jackson)
published

It looks like Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have an exciting and Christmassy week ahead, as Lambrook School reveals it's busy festive end-of-term schedule!

While mum, Kate Middleton, prepares for her annual Christmas Carol service, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are also getting stuck into festive activities as school, as the countdown to the end of term begins!

After starting at Lambrook in September, the trio are nearing the end of their first term at school together and are no doubt already enjoying a very Christmassy week.

Following the Princess of Wales sharing a sneak peek at her carol service on Instagram, wearing a recycled red sequin dress (opens in new tab) and asking royal fans to help choose the finale song (opens in new tab) of the event, her children are set to be involved in their very own carol service. 

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (C), accompanied by their parents the Prince William, and Princess Kate, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot on September 7, 2022 in Bracknell, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Jonathan Brady - Pool)

Sharing an update on their website of the Christingle service, which Year 4 students took part in over the weekend, Lambrook school revealed what's still in store for their pupils ahead of the holidays.

The update read, "Christmas festivities and opportunities make it even more special for our pupils, with every single child performing in a Christmas event, including Christingles, Nativities, Pre Prep House singing competitions and of course, our end of term Carol Service."

While sadly George, Charlotte and Louis will have missed out on the traditional Christingle service as it was just for Year 4 pupils, according to the Express (opens in new tab), Charlotte will get to join in next year. 

Plus there are still nativity plays and the end-of-term carol service to get stuck into, as Lambrook says all students are involved in at least one of the festive events!

Prince William and Princess Kate, with their children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the pandemic on December 11, 2020 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Aaron Chown - WPA Pool)

This year's yuletide season is set to be very different for the royal family, especially George, Charlotte and Louis as it's the first without their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. 

However, it's said that grandmother, Carole Middleton has a Christmas Eve treat (opens in new tab) in store for them, as Prince William and Kate's Christmas plans (opens in new tab) will see the family split their time between the two families. 

