The Christmas Eve treat Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have in store

(Image credit: Getty Images)
published

The Christmas Eve treat that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have in store has been revealed by their grandmother, Carole Middleton. 

Carole Middleton is a proud grandmother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as well as Pippa Middleton and James Matthew's children, Arthur and Grace and shared a cute detail of the Christmas Eve gift she is set to give the children.

In the newsletter for her business, Party Pieces, Carole, who lives in Berkshire's Bucklebury Manor with Michael Middleton, explained that giving a Christmas Eve box full of little treats on the night before the big day is a tradition she has implemented in her own family.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carole penned, "As well as leaving something out for Santa, a Christmas Eve Box is a lovely tradition to introduce to your family and will become a beloved part of your Christmas for years to come!"

While it's unknown what Kate Middleton and Prince William's precise Christmas plans are, it's expected that they will attend Sandringham with King Charles and other key royals on Christmas Day itself, however a royal expert predicts they may break away from the royal tradition to spend more time with the Middletons.

A post shared by Party Pieces (@partypieces) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Speaking to OK!, royal journalist Jennie Bond said, "I think the King’s Christmas plans might be up in the air a bit," adding, "The younger royals will probably want to spend time with their own families, so I think the two or three day celebrations of the past may, indeed, be a thing of the past."

Junior News Editor

Caitlin is a Junior News Editor for Goodto.com, covering all things royal, celeb, lifestyle, food, and family. Having set her sights on becoming a magazine journalist when she was a child, Caitlin took on work experience stints at local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree and has interviews with celebs, reality stars and the Archbishop of Canterbury under her belt (of course, she couldn't resist asking him about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry). 

