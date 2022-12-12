The Christmas Eve treat Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have in store

The Christmas Eve treat that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have in store has been revealed by their grandmother, Carole Middleton.

Kate Middleton's mum, Carole Middleton, has shared a sweet insight into the Christmas Eve treat that she has in store for her grandkids, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Carole gave details of the Christmas Eve tradition she has started for the little ones in her family in the newsletter for her party decoration business, Party Pieces.

Carole Middleton is a proud grandmother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as well as Pippa Middleton and James Matthew's children, Arthur and Grace and shared a cute detail of the Christmas Eve gift she is set to give the children.

In the newsletter for her business, Party Pieces, Carole, who lives in Berkshire's Bucklebury Manor with Michael Middleton, explained that giving a Christmas Eve box full of little treats on the night before the big day is a tradition she has implemented in her own family.

Carole penned, "As well as leaving something out for Santa, a Christmas Eve Box is a lovely tradition to introduce to your family and will become a beloved part of your Christmas for years to come!"

While it's unknown what Kate Middleton and Prince William's precise Christmas plans are, it's expected that they will attend Sandringham with King Charles and other key royals on Christmas Day itself, however a royal expert predicts they may break away from the royal tradition to spend more time with the Middletons.

Speaking to OK!, royal journalist Jennie Bond said, "I think the King’s Christmas plans might be up in the air a bit," adding, "The younger royals will probably want to spend time with their own families, so I think the two or three day celebrations of the past may, indeed, be a thing of the past."