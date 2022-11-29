Kate Middleton makes special plea to royal fans ahead of Christmas

Kate Middleton has asked royal fans for input on the final carol to end her special Christmas Carol Concert, set to air on Christmas Eve!

With the festive season fast approaching, the Princess of Wales is busy organising her annual Christmas Carol concert and now she’s turned to fans for help.

In a special Twitter poll, Kate has asked fans to vote on the final carol that will end the special service - with three classic songs to choose from.

The Princess of Wales has made a special plea to royal fans over the final song for her annual Christmas carol concert (opens in new tab).

The festive service is set to air on Christmas Eve and will once again see Kate Middleton host the show, with celebrity guests, musical numbers, readings and of course, carols. Last year viewers were even treated to a piano solo from Kate (opens in new tab), and this year she’s asking fans to help select the final carol.

In a poll, posted on Twitter by Good Morning Britain, the mother of three asked fans to vote for their favorite tune to end the service. The tweet read: “The Princess of Wales would like your help to choose the final carol for this year’s Together at Christmas service at Westminster Abbey, broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve 🎄Which is your favorite?”

The choices included three Yule-tide classics; Hark! The Herald, Joy To The World and O Come, All Ye Faithful.

So far, O Come, All Ye Faithful is cinching the win, but there’s still time to cast your vote! Fans were quick to share their opinions on their choice of carol, with some also praising Kate for including them in the decision.

One fan wrote, “While O Come, All Ye Faithful would be a triumphant way of ending the service, it'd be nice for a change to end with an upbeat Joy to the World. We've had another tough year...we need some positive vibes 🌟”

Another voter replied, “I’ve voted for ‘Oh come all…’ but I hope they sing ‘Hark the Herald’ as well,” before adding, “Thank you Your Royal Highness for doing this. Makes us really feel part of the Service. Best wishes and take care.”

A third then commented, “Oh my! It’s hard all my favorite but I love Joy to the world ❤️ to deliver a message of being happy all year long .. but whatever she or they present it would be another success! Good luck and I can’t wait”

The Together At Christmas service is set to air on December 24th, on ITV.