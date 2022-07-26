Happy news for the Queen as royal family member gets married
The Queen's cousin, Lady Tatiana Mountbatten has married Alexander Dru.
Joy for the Queen as her cousin Lady Tatiana Mountbatten marries Alexander 'Alick' Dru in a romantic ceremony at Winchester Cathedral.
The Queen's cousin has got married in a beautiful white gown and Prince Harry's ex girlfriend is among the guests as she ties the knot with the entrepreneur.
Lady Tatiana Mountbatten has married her business startup boyfriend Alexander Dru, also known as Alick, at the weekend.
The couple, who got engaged when Alexander proposed (opens in new tab) while they were enjoying a skiing holiday in the Alps back in January, exchanged vows at Winchester Cathedral.
Lady Tatiana Mountbatten, 32, is daughter of the Marquess of Milford Haven, she is 464th in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab)and the eldest child of George Mountbatten, whose brother Lord Ivar Mountbatten is the first openly gay member of the royal family.
As the first cousin of the late Prince Philip (opens in new tab) she is therefore cousin to the Queen.
She wore a veil as she arrived at the cathedral and the full length white gown had a sash decorated with white beads.
The couple have previously been pictured attending Royal Ascot last year.
Alexander, 30, whose full name is Alexander Bernard Molyneux Dru is the son of Auberon Alexander Bernard Dru and Catherine Margaret Norden.
Prince Harry's ex girlfriend Cressida Bonas was spotted as one of the guests in attendance on their special day, with her being among the first to share her congratulations when Lady Tatiana first announced her engagement on Instagram. 'Beauties" Cressida simply commented.
Cressida's husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley is Lady Tatiana's step-brother and they wed in 2020. She arrived at the venue wearing a loose-fitted pleated skirt and dark blue jacket alongside Bella Buchanan, the granddaughter of the late TV presenter Nicholas Parsons and her boyfriend Harry, Earl of Medina, who is lady Tatiana's brother.
A post shared by TATIANA MOUNTBATTEN (@tatianamountbatten) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Tatiana shares the Queen's passion for horses and once wanted to be a ski instructor but now works training dressage horses.
On her website, Tatiana admits, "All you really need to know is that I spend every day doing what I love more than anything in the world; riding horses.
"I'm a professional dressage rider based in Windsor. Here, I train a couple of my own horses and some horses which have been put in training with me by some wonderful people who have trusted me with the education and career of their horse.
"I hold monthly dressage clinics at home in West Sussex, Great Trippetts Polo Club to be more precise."
