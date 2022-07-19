Meghan Markle’s latest appearance has fans noticing this 'amazing' likeness

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle has been praised for being like her mother Doria during her latest appearance at the meeting of the General Assembly to commemorate Nelson Mandela International Day.

The Duchess has stepped out with thicker looking eyebrows - and some fans have noted how much more she looks like her mother.

Meghan Markle fans have likened the Duchess to her mother Doria Ragland (opens in new tab) after she stepped out with husband Prince Harry to attend the UN headquarters.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been making preparations (opens in new tab) to visit New York and they attended the informal meeting of the General Assembly to commemorate Nelson Mandela International Day where Prince Harry was invited to deliver a keynote speech to the United Nations.

The couple, who were pictured arriving hand in hand, made their way inside the headquarters to join the other attendees. Meghan wore a black dress, and carried a Mulberry Belted Bayswater tote.

But it was her new make up style that some fans attributed to her looking more like her mother Doria.

One fan tweeted, "Meghan did a thicker brow and now she looks like copy of a Doria. Amazing…"

Meghan did a thicker brow and now she looks like copy of a Doria. Amazing… pic.twitter.com/YANVVcVClGJuly 18, 2022 See more

Meghan Markle's make up artist previously revealed the secret to her eyebrows which are reportedly inspired by Audrey Hepburn's arches. The shape consists of a "straight, archless brow that tapers out toward your temple," according to the salon Nails & Brows (opens in new tab), where the duchess has had her own royal brows sculpted. "The sculpt instantly lifts your face and creates a fresh and youthful appearance."

But following her latest appearance, Meghan's eyebrows appear to be fuller throughout her brow line.

Another fan agreed on Meghan's new likeness to Doria, sharing a photo taken of Meghan from a previous outing, and she noted, "Meghan looks like Doria's reflection here....Having said that very excited to see what work Gloria and Meghan are doing together in the upcoming days.

Meghan looks like Doria's reflection here....Having said that very excited to see what work Gloria and Meghan are doing together in the upcoming days. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/7CFmPPxp8lJuly 18, 2022 See more

Meanwhile, a third fan picked up on Meghan's personality traits which are thanks to Doria. They tweeted, "Meghan Markle will forever stay true to who she is. She's authentic and real, she's exactly like how Ms Doria raised her to be... a global citizen who speaks up for herself and others. #QueenMeghan #MeghanMarkle"

(Image credit: Getty)

Meghan's appearance comes amid a new biography from Tom Bower (opens in new tab) that looks set to lift the lid on Prince Harry and Meghan and their relationship with the Windsors, in which he claims Meghan rejected a 'reconciliation' offer from the Queen and Prince Charles to make amends with her father Thomas Markle.