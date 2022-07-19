Meghan Markle’s latest appearance has fans noticing this 'amazing' likeness

Meghan Markle fans have noticed something different about the Duchess as during her UN appearance.

(Image credit: Getty)
Meghan Markle fans have likened the Duchess to her mother Doria following her latest appearance at the UN General Assembly conference.

Meghan Markle fans have likened the Duchess to her mother Doria Ragland (opens in new tab)  after she stepped out with husband Prince Harry to attend the UN headquarters.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been making preparations (opens in new tab) to visit New York and they attended the informal meeting of the General Assembly to commemorate Nelson Mandela International Day where Prince Harry was invited to deliver a keynote speech to the United Nations.

The couple, who were pictured arriving hand in hand, made their way inside the headquarters to join the other attendees. Meghan wore a black dress, and carried a Mulberry Belted Bayswater tote.

But it was her new make up style that some fans attributed to her looking more like her mother Doria.

One fan tweeted, "Meghan did a thicker brow and now she looks like copy of a Doria. Amazing…"

Meghan Markle's make up artist previously revealed the secret to her eyebrows which are reportedly inspired by Audrey Hepburn's arches. The shape consists of a "straight, archless brow that tapers out toward your temple," according to the salon Nails & Brows (opens in new tab), where the duchess has had her own royal brows sculpted. "The sculpt instantly lifts your face and creates a fresh and youthful appearance."

But following her latest appearance, Meghan's eyebrows appear to be fuller throughout her brow line.

Another fan agreed on Meghan's new likeness to Doria, sharing a photo taken of Meghan from a previous outing, and she noted, "Meghan looks like Doria's reflection here....Having said that very excited to see what work Gloria and Meghan are doing together in the upcoming days.

Meanwhile, a third fan picked up on Meghan's personality traits which are thanks to Doria. They tweeted, "Meghan Markle will forever stay true to who she is. She's authentic and real, she's exactly like how Ms Doria raised her to be... a global citizen who speaks up for herself and others. #QueenMeghan #MeghanMarkle"

Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland

(Image credit: Getty)

Meghan's appearance comes amid a new biography from Tom Bower (opens in new tab) that looks set to lift the lid on Prince Harry and Meghan and their relationship with the Windsors, in which he claims Meghan rejected a 'reconciliation' offer from the Queen and Prince Charles to make amends with her father Thomas Markle.

Selina Maycock
Selina Maycock

Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories. 

