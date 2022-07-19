Meghan Markle’s latest appearance has fans noticing this 'amazing' likeness
Meghan Markle fans have noticed something different about the Duchess as during her UN appearance.
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Meghan Markle fans have likened the Duchess to her mother Doria following her latest appearance at the UN General Assembly conference.
- Meghan Markle has been praised for being like her mother Doria during her latest appearance at the meeting of the General Assembly to commemorate Nelson Mandela International Day.
- The Duchess has stepped out with thicker looking eyebrows - and some fans have noted how much more she looks like her mother.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after 'Frail’ Queen leaves royal fans emotional in photos of latest engagement (opens in new tab).
Meghan Markle fans have likened the Duchess to her mother Doria Ragland (opens in new tab) after she stepped out with husband Prince Harry to attend the UN headquarters.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been making preparations (opens in new tab) to visit New York and they attended the informal meeting of the General Assembly to commemorate Nelson Mandela International Day where Prince Harry was invited to deliver a keynote speech to the United Nations.
The couple, who were pictured arriving hand in hand, made their way inside the headquarters to join the other attendees. Meghan wore a black dress, and carried a Mulberry Belted Bayswater tote.
But it was her new make up style that some fans attributed to her looking more like her mother Doria.
One fan tweeted, "Meghan did a thicker brow and now she looks like copy of a Doria. Amazing…"
Meghan did a thicker brow and now she looks like copy of a Doria. Amazing… pic.twitter.com/YANVVcVClGJuly 18, 2022
Meghan Markle's make up artist previously revealed the secret to her eyebrows which are reportedly inspired by Audrey Hepburn's arches. The shape consists of a "straight, archless brow that tapers out toward your temple," according to the salon Nails & Brows (opens in new tab), where the duchess has had her own royal brows sculpted. "The sculpt instantly lifts your face and creates a fresh and youthful appearance."
But following her latest appearance, Meghan's eyebrows appear to be fuller throughout her brow line.
Another fan agreed on Meghan's new likeness to Doria, sharing a photo taken of Meghan from a previous outing, and she noted, "Meghan looks like Doria's reflection here....Having said that very excited to see what work Gloria and Meghan are doing together in the upcoming days.
Meghan looks like Doria's reflection here....Having said that very excited to see what work Gloria and Meghan are doing together in the upcoming days. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/7CFmPPxp8lJuly 18, 2022
Meanwhile, a third fan picked up on Meghan's personality traits which are thanks to Doria. They tweeted, "Meghan Markle will forever stay true to who she is. She's authentic and real, she's exactly like how Ms Doria raised her to be... a global citizen who speaks up for herself and others. #QueenMeghan #MeghanMarkle"
Meghan's appearance comes amid a new biography from Tom Bower (opens in new tab) that looks set to lift the lid on Prince Harry and Meghan and their relationship with the Windsors, in which he claims Meghan rejected a 'reconciliation' offer from the Queen and Prince Charles to make amends with her father Thomas Markle.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
When is the final of Love Island? Possible 2022 end date and favourites to win
We've shared the possible air date for the Love Island final 2022 and where it's set to be filmed.
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
Prince Harry reveals the moment he knew Meghan Markle was his 'soulmate' in passionate speech
Prince Harry recounted the moment he knew wife Meghan was his ‘soulmate’ in a powerful United Nations address
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were 'convinced' they had 'Princess Diana's magic' on royal tour
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are claimed to have attributed royal tour success to 'Diana's magic'
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Meghan Markle rejected this 'reconciliation' offer from the Queen and Prince Charles
Meghan Markle is said to have 'rejected' the Queen and Prince Charles offer of 'reconciliation' with her father.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The reason Meghan Markle was forced to turn down a Strictly Come Dancing audition
Meghan Markle nearly auditioned for a spot on Strictly, claims a new tell-all book
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
How Queen expressed relief when Meghan couldn't make it to Prince Philip’s funeral, book claims
The Queen allegedly told aides ‘Thank goodness Meghan isn’t coming’ to Duke of Edinburgh's funeral
By Anna Bailey • Last updated
-
Meghan Markle preparing for exciting US trip with Prince Harry in honor of huge moment
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be visiting New York in a matter of days as he’s set to make an important speech…
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Meghan Markle dubs Prince Harry a ‘feminist’ as she reveals their 'guttural' reaction to Roe v Wade ruling
Meghan Markle hailed Prince Harry a 'feminist' as she detailed their reaction to the overturning of Roe v Wade
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Here's why royal fans think another Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview could be coming
Could there be another Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview in the pipeline?
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Meghan Markle’s secret visit to ‘fearless’ project praised by fans
Fans react to Meghan Markle's secret visit to inspire teenage girls in the Netherlands.
By Selina Maycock • Published