How Kate Middleton being bullied at school is shaping her parenting style with George, Charlotte and Louis
The Princess of Wales has chosen to keep her children close by
Kate Middleton being bullied at school has helped shape her parenting style towards Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, royal expert claims.
- Kate Middleton's parenting style has been shaped by her own school experience of being bullied.
- The Princess of Wales is said to be using her childhood to help shape her children's.
- This royal news comes as Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ set to be ‘strongly influenced’ by royal nanny as she takes on a new key role.
Kate Middleton's experience of being bullied at school is helping her to shape her own parenting style when it comes to Prince George, Charlotte and Louis.
The Princess of Wales' experience of attending Downe House as a youngster saw her move to a new college after she was unhappy and had been bullied. But the move hasn't only shaped her as a person, her horrific experience is also helping to shape her parenting style with her three children.
It's understood that Kate was bullied at school for a skin condition that left her feeling 'very self conscious'.
Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!, "Catherine had a very unhappy time at Downe House in her first two terms and was bullied quite badly before she left and moved to Marlborough College.
"This has completely influenced the way she wants her children to be educated, coupled with her belief and research into early years development."
And as Prince George, Charlotte and Louis' schooling is already changing the way Kate and William take on royal life, her focus is her kids' wellbeing.
Kate is said to have been "heavily involved" in searching for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis' school and after discovering that two of the key aspirations of Lambrook are "kindness and inclusivity" they settled on that.
As it appears Kate and William are keen to keep their children close by, as day pupils, returning home in the evenings to Adelaide Cottage family home rather than going to boarding school like Prince William and Harry who attended Ludgrove school and slept in a dormitory.
A friend of Kate's previously told the Daily Mail, "Apparently she had been bullied very badly and she certainly looked thin and pale. She had very little confidence," when she first attended Downe House School in Berkshire before moving to Marlborough College in Wiltshire where she went on to thrive.
