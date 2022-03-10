We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton was bullied at school for suffering from a skin condition as a teen.

Kate Middleton’s skin is flawless yet the Duchess was bullied as a teenager for having Eczema – a condition that left her feeling ‘self conscious’.

The Duchess of Cambridge suffered from the common skin condition in her teenage years.

This royal news comes as the secret name Kate Middleton used to cover up an embarrassing shopping blunder is revealed.

Kate Middleton was bullied at school for having a common skin condition that causes skin to become itchy, dry and cracked.

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to have been bullied for having Eczema while attending all girls school Downe House girl’ boarding school in Berkshire from the age of 13.

Kate, who left to attend Marlborough College two years later, was friends with a girl called Jessica Hay. In an interview with Celeb Now, Jessica recalled, “It didn’t help that she was so tall and self-conscious about her eczema.”

Eczema can strike at any moment in life and is said to affect 1.5m people in the UK including singer Adele, who revealed in 2013, “I am exhausted. That’s how [motherhood] changed me. I have eczema from boiling bottles.”

In the biography Kate, by Sean Smith, Jessica admits she believes Kate was bullied because she was the “whole package”. She explained, “She’s intelligent, she’s sporty, she has no airs and she is a very nice, soft person. She was not the kind of person who could necessarily stick up for herself in an argument, although she probably could now she is older!’

She was always well turned out and perfect in that respect. No, at that age not the type of person to stick up for herself and so I think they saw something that they could pick on. Gangs of girls can be quite ravenous and very quickly spoil somebody’s education.”

And Kate’s former schoolmate, Emma Sayle previously told the Mirror that from her time at Downe House, Kate was bullied by a group of mean girls. She said, “Everyone wanted to be the best, the fittest, the prettiest. I think Kate was miserable from the start.”

These days, Kate appears less self-conscious despite reports she hasn’t yet mastered the Queen’s confidence with her ‘unsure anxiety’ but having suffered from the ’embarrassing skin condition’ whilst growing up must have been tough.

Studies have shown children with moderate and extreme atopic dermatitis are more likely to suffer from conditions like anxiety and low self-esteem, which has a knock-on effect on their school work and ability to make friends.

But Kate appears to not have let it hold her back these days, as wife to Prince William, Kate has a close circle of friends. She once ‘cut off’ a friend following a heart breaking realisation but recently celebrated happy baby news as one close friend welcomed a baby boy.

Meanwhile, Kate is deeply interested in early childhood development and has been working on a special new project which will involve making a new documentary on early childhood development.

Kate, who shares three young children – Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, with husband Prince Wiliam, has often been praised by fans for her relatable parental style.