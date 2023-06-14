Why Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ schooling will change the way Kate and William take on royal life

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' schooling will change the way Kate and William take on royal life for this reason.

The Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis's schooling is set to change the way Kate and William take to royal life as the couple plan 'short and extremely busy' royal tours.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to change the way they do royal tours in future, so that they can prioritise their children.

Kate and William are due to head on an important Scotland break without their kids and that's because they will be at school, and their schooling is set to change the way they take on royal life.

It's understood that the couple 'won't do any more lengthy tours' as they start to adapt to their royal roles and juggle family life under King Charles' reign as monarch.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, the couple are more likely to prioritise time with their three children than going on lengthy world-wide royal trips.

The news comes as King Charles and Queen Camilla prepare to visit the US, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh in the coming months but Kate and William are expected to keep their school holidays free for family time, meaning royal trips will have to be "short and extremely busy".

Jennie told OK!, "William and Catherine are really the stars of the Royal Family these days. They have youth on their side and a good dusting of glamour surrounds them.

"They are also extremely popular both here and abroad. So there is no doubt that the foreign office will be calling on them to carry out some high-profile royal tours.

"But I think the days of lengthy tours, leaving the children to be looked after by nannies, are over. Largely, I think the school holidays will be respected, and future tours will be short and extremely busy."

Prince William and Kate recently attended a royal wedding abroad and they've also been doing some solo royal engagements too, in which Prince Louis set for jealousy over Kate's rugby engagement and Prince William took his aunt Sophie Wessex with him to a recent film screening of Rhino Man, as the other looked after the children.

Kate and William do use royal Norland Nannies to help with childcare when they have royal engagements but are said to be keen to continue being 'hands on' parents doing the school runs wherever they can.

Kate Middleton's low-key school run hairdo proves she has busy mornings like most mums.