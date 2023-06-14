Why Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ schooling will change the way Kate and William take on royal life
The Wales youngsters are said to be behind the upcoming royal tour changes
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' schooling will change the way Kate and William take on royal life for this reason.
- Prince George, Charlotte and Louis' schooling is set to change the way Kate and William take on royal life with 'short and extremely busy' royal tours.
- The Prince and Princess of Wales
- This royal news comes as Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ set to be ‘strongly influenced’ by royal nanny as she takes on a new key role.
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis's schooling is set to change the way Kate and William take to royal life as the couple plan 'short and extremely busy' royal tours.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to change the way they do royal tours in future, so that they can prioritise their children.
Kate and William are due to head on an important Scotland break without their kids and that's because they will be at school, and their schooling is set to change the way they take on royal life.
It's understood that the couple 'won't do any more lengthy tours' as they start to adapt to their royal roles and juggle family life under King Charles' reign as monarch.
According to royal expert Jennie Bond, the couple are more likely to prioritise time with their three children than going on lengthy world-wide royal trips.
The news comes as King Charles and Queen Camilla prepare to visit the US, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh in the coming months but Kate and William are expected to keep their school holidays free for family time, meaning royal trips will have to be "short and extremely busy".
Jennie told OK!, "William and Catherine are really the stars of the Royal Family these days. They have youth on their side and a good dusting of glamour surrounds them.
"They are also extremely popular both here and abroad. So there is no doubt that the foreign office will be calling on them to carry out some high-profile royal tours.
"But I think the days of lengthy tours, leaving the children to be looked after by nannies, are over. Largely, I think the school holidays will be respected, and future tours will be short and extremely busy."
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Prince William and Kate recently attended a royal wedding abroad and they've also been doing some solo royal engagements too, in which Prince Louis set for jealousy over Kate's rugby engagement and Prince William took his aunt Sophie Wessex with him to a recent film screening of Rhino Man, as the other looked after the children.
Kate and William do use royal Norland Nannies to help with childcare when they have royal engagements but are said to be keen to continue being 'hands on' parents doing the school runs wherever they can.
Kate Middleton's low-key school run hairdo proves she has busy mornings like most mums.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Who does Devi end up with in Never Have I Ever season 4? Ending explained
We reveal who Devi ends up with in Never have I Ever season 4, whether she gets into college and other parts of the finale explained.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
For Her Sins ending explained: Everything we know
For Her Sins ending explained: Everything that happened in the finale of the explosive Channel 5 thriller.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Kate Middleton's unusual method for deciding Prince George's baby name revealed - and it could work for you
The Princess of Wales needed a little help with deciding on what to call the future king.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are set to make another very special royal appearance - and it's sooner than you think
The Wales children are expected to join King Charles on the Balcony at Buckingham Palace for his Birthday Parade
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Louis set for jealousy over mum Kate's latest exciting outing
The Wales youngster has missed out on his favourite game as the Princess of Wales gets sporty.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The 'burden' Princess Charlotte could be set to shun as she grows up for life as 'working woman'
The Wales youngster could turn down future royal titles for this reason...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The childhood companion Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are 'lucky' to have revealed by James Middleton
Kate Middleton's brother has opened up on his own upbringing that featured a 'devastating' reality
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton doesn’t want Prince George to get any 'special treatment' when it comes to his role in the Royal Family
Kate Middleton doesn't want Prince George to be treated differently just because he's heir to the throne
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Step aside Prince George! Here's the sign Princess Charlotte is already taking charge at public events
Princess Charlotte seems to be leading the way for the Wales kids when it comes to public engagements
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William reveals how Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis inspired him to pursue his life's passion
"It's important that their energy inspires the rest of us"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published