How Kate Middleton was 'different' to other royals when she met Prince William

A former royal butler says Kate Middleton was 'different' when she and William began dating

Kate Middleton different
(Image credit: Photo by Indigo/Getty Images)
Caitlin Elliott
By Caitlin Elliott
published

A former royal butler has shared how Kate Middleton 'wasn't like' other royals when she first met Prince William, giving a sweet insight into her personality. 

Grant Harrold, who was King Charles III's butler for seven years after beginning the job in 2005, has shared sweet details of what Kate Middleton was like when she first entered the royal fold. 

"What I liked was that Kate, being a girlfriend and obviously not a member of the family, would be with me and the other staff and she was so polite, friendly, and fun and making jokes," he told The Mirror. 

Kate Middleton different

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Describing young Kate and William as "just like any other boyfriend and girlfriend", Grant recalled happy memories of spending downtime with the future King and Queen Consort (opens in new tab)

 "[They weren't] any different to anyone else, it’s mad saying that when you think about who they are, but there wasn’t anything different.

"It was always fun and it was always nice that I got on so well with them because they’d then ask me to travel the country with them," the ex royal aide added. 

Kate Middleton different

(Image credit: Photo credit should read DANNY LAWSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Detailing his intimate bond with the world famous couple, Grant continued, "When my phone used to go off and it was William, all my friends would be like that’s so cool, but to me it was normal. That was the relationship I had with them.

"There’s very few people that the royals actually get to know, so you do feel lucky that you were trusted with that."