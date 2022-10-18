How Kate Middleton was 'different' to other royals when she met Prince William

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A former royal butler has shared how Kate Middleton 'wasn't like' other royals when she first met Prince William, giving a sweet insight into her personality.

Kate Middleton "wasn't like other members of the royal family" when she first became Prince William's girlfriend, a former butler has claimed.

The newly-appointed Princess of Wales began dating Prince William shortly after their love story (opens in new tab) began at St Andrews University.

began at St Andrews University.

Grant Harrold, who was King Charles III's butler for seven years after beginning the job in 2005, has shared sweet details of what Kate Middleton was like when she first entered the royal fold.

"What I liked was that Kate, being a girlfriend and obviously not a member of the family, would be with me and the other staff and she was so polite, friendly, and fun and making jokes," he told The Mirror.

Describing young Kate and William as "just like any other boyfriend and girlfriend", Grant recalled happy memories of spending downtime with the future King and Queen Consort (opens in new tab).

"[They weren't] any different to anyone else, it’s mad saying that when you think about who they are, but there wasn’t anything different.

"It was always fun and it was always nice that I got on so well with them because they’d then ask me to travel the country with them," the ex royal aide added.

Detailing his intimate bond with the world famous couple, Grant continued, "When my phone used to go off and it was William, all my friends would be like that’s so cool, but to me it was normal. That was the relationship I had with them.

"There’s very few people that the royals actually get to know, so you do feel lucky that you were trusted with that."