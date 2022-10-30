King Charles wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend his coronation but their presence could lead to ‘turmoil’, claims royal expert

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While the guest list for King Charles' coronation (opens in new tab) is yet to be released, a royal expert has claimed that the King will want Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) to attend, though their presence will likely cause trouble.

King Charles' coronation will take place next year, but whether or not his son, Prince Harry, and daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, will be attending the affair is the question on everyone's lips

According to one royal expert, Charles will want the pair to fly over but with the details of Prince Harry's tell-all memoir as yet unknown (opens in new tab) , the family turmoil may prevent it

The royal news follows reports that Prince Harry has confirmed the name and release date of his upcoming new book

Speculation about King Charles’ coronation, which will take place on the 6th of May 2023 at Westminster Abbey (opens in new tab), is ripe. While questions about the 'scaled down' ceremony dominate the news, the questions on every royal fans' lips is more focused on the guest list.

Out of the expected 2,000 guests expected to attend, two names are at the centre of the speculation - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

There is no doubt that the pair will get an invitation, but whether they decide to fly to London from their home base of California and attend is up for argument - especially considering the coronation date falls, coincidentally, on their son, Archie's, fourth birthday. (opens in new tab)

According to royal commentator Christiana Maxion (opens in new tab), Harry and Meghan’s presence at the coronation may be a mistake.

Speaking to OK!, Maxion explained, “With the passing of the Queen, there is no doubt that family dynamics have changed, and I am sure Harry’s father, King Charles, would want him at his upcoming coronation at least.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

“Harry’s return could cause a lot of turmoil in the family, but his bond with Meghan could strengthen in a possible ‘us against the world’ fashion, which always leads to more exclusion and battle.”

Since the Queen's death in September, hopeful and unsubstantiated rumours that Harry and Meghan could be planning a move back to the UK have been prevalent. But, in Maxion's opinion Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare, which is set for publication on January the 10th 2023 (opens in new tab), could leave any possibility for Harry’s return “out of the equation.”

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

The much anticipated book, according to royal reporter Richard Eden, has been delayed as Harry went back and wrote a new chapter about the Queen’s funeral and the events surrounding it, pushing back the original release date.

No matter when it comes out, the contents of the book will likely determine the family dynamic going forward, including whether Harry and Meghan choose to, or are even invited to, attend King Charles' coronation.

