How Prince William and Princess Catherine are keeping Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ lives ‘as normal as possible’ after Queen’s death

Prince William and Princess Catherine are reportedly keeping Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ lives “as normal as possible” after the Queen’s death.

Prince William is said to have opened up during a walkabout at Windsor about how he and Princess Catherine are supporting their three children.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly attempting to keep “some sense of continuity” for George, Charlotte and Louis following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

Following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on September 8th that Queen Elizabeth II had died (opens in new tab) aged 96 at Balmoral Castle (opens in new tab), people across the world have joined members of The Firm (opens in new tab) in mourning and remembering Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. King Charles’ statement (opens in new tab) expressed the “greatest sadness” at the loss of his beloved mother, whilst Prince William thanked his “Grannie” for all she’d done and pledged to “honor her memory”.

On September 10th, the Prince and Princess of Wales were also joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they thanked well-wishers paying tribute to the Queen during a 40-minute walkabout at Windsor Castle. Here, Prince William went on to open up about how he and Princess Catherine are helping to support their three children as they grieve at this difficult time.

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to People (opens in new tab), the Prince of Wales spoke to Elaine Gee, a teacher from Wokingham, outside the royal Berkshire home about how he and his wife are supporting their three children.

“I told him how I work at a school and how it's been a strange year celebrating the Jubilee and now it's all changed and we are talking about this," Elaine claimed. "He spoke about George, Charlotte and Louis, saying that they were trying to keep some sense of continuity for them at school and keep things as normal as possible."

On September 8th, the day they lost their great-grandmother, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis had started at Lambrook School for the autumn term after the family relocated to Windsor. Their parents’ reported desire to maintain some kind of normality amid this incredibly difficult time for the entire Royal Family and people across the world is incredibly touching.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis appeared twice alongside Queen Elizabeth on the Buckingham Palace balcony during her Platinum Jubilee weekend and attended many of the other Jubilee events as they honored their extraordinary great-grandmother.

In his deeply personal statement following her passing, the Prince of Wales also expressed his immense gratitude that his children had the opportunity to spend so much precious time with Her Majesty.

“[W]hile I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade,” he declared powerfully. “My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.”