James Middleton's 'treasured' family holiday snaps with pregnant wife Alizee has fans obsessed with this detail

James Middleton shares some 'treasured' family holiday snaps with pregnant wife Alizee - but they've got fans are all saying the same thing over this detail on their sailing trip.

Kate Middleton's brother is expected to be busy learning all things parenting from how to get a baby to sleep to finding ou the foods that give you energy (when you haven't slept because of your newborn), as he's due to welcome his first child with wife Alizee later this year.

And ahead of the baby's arrival, James Middleton shared some holiday snaps taken from his idyllic family break with Alizee and their five dogs. He and captioned the photos, "Sun, Sea & Sand. Treasuring moments like this and cannot wait to have another little human joining our adventures too."

But fans are all obsessed with the same thing about the 'treasured' snaps, with many commenting on how well-behaved the dogs are. One fan wrote, "How perfectly behaved posing for the photo."

Another fan agreed, adding, 'Happy babies, & very obedient it seems. Cuddles with mumma is the best."

Meanwhile, a third fan asked, "How easy it is to take doggos on board? Ours are nervous rescues and don't even enjoy swimming in the pool."

Another fan put, "So adorable. Your lucky little boy or girl will have wonderful parents and lots of furry siblings."

At the time of his wife's pregnancy announcement, James shared the sweet way he got his beloved dogs involved, with their pooch Mable lifting Alizee's jumper to reveal her growing baby bump.

He captioned it, "We couldn’t be more excited … well Mable might be.

"It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family."

James has previously revealed he suffered from depression and he detailed how his late pooch Ella helped save his life.

Fans are excited for the upcoming addition to their family. One commented, "The NEW arrival will overwhelm your senses, enjoy!!"

Another fan put, "Awwww. How Beautiful is This. You All look incredibly happy. Lovely picture James. Thanks for sharing."

And a third fan added, "Looking forward to “meeting” the new member of the Middleton clan!"

