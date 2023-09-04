Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘nervous’ Prince Harry will ‘overshadow’ first anniversary of the Queen’s death with ‘another outburst’ directed at the family

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A royal insider has revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘nervous’ about Prince Harry's upcoming UK visit as they're worried ‘another outburst’ could ‘overshadow’ the anniversary of the Queen’s death.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been left 'irritated' by the news of Prince Harry's UK visit this month and are 'worried' he will have 'another outburst' that could 'overshadow' the first anniversary of the late Queen's passing.

Prince Harry will be in the UK on the eve of the anniversary and will reportedly not be visiting any family members during his stay.

When it was announced that Prince Harry would be in the UK on the eve of the first anniversary of the Queen's death, many royal fans were hopeful that this was the first hints of a family reconciliation. Unfortunately, it didn't take long for the news to come out that it wasn't.

The anniversary, falling on 8 September, will see tributes pour in like the ones posted by the royals for what would've been the late Queen's 97th birthday. But while it's unknown exactly how the royals will be marking the occasion, it's sure that Harry will not be involved in whatever is planned.

The Prince will be attending the WellChild Awards 2023 in London on 7 September, the eve of the anniversary of the late monarch's passing, to present the Inspirational Child (4-6) Award and deliver a speech. However, he will not be sticking around as he plans to fly to Germany for the Invictus Games where he will meet up with wife Meghan Markle as she flies in from their LA home.

The short time frame for his UK visit means that the royal won't be meeting up with his father King Charles or brother Prince William while he's in his home country. The lack of contact between the family concerning the visit is reportedly causing some tension within The Firm and Prince William and Kate Middleton are now both 'irritated' and 'worried' about the trip as they fear it could 'overshadow' the anniversary of the Queen's passing.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, an insider revealed, “Harry is going to want people to watch the show. Of course that makes them [William and Kate] nervous because William has seen how ruthless Harry has been about betraying his family to promote his projects so far. They just won’t want the dignity of the day to be overshadowed by another outburst.”

Despite Harry being in the UK on the eve of the heartbreaking anniversary, he will not be visiting either his father King Charles III or his brother Prince William. But while the father and son may not be seeing each other in person during the visit, an insider believes that Charles will be watching Harry on screen in his new Netflix series Heart Of Invictus.

An insider told The Daily Beast, "Charles was always incredibly proud of Harry for setting up Invictus, and remains so. I actually think he will love the new show if he gets a chance to watch any of it."

But there may be a few reasons why the King won't be tuning in. Many reports have shared that Charles was 'attacked' by Harry throughout the show for the lack of support he gave his son following the death of his mother Princess Diana. But, according to the insider, the comments have been 'blown out of all proportion.'

They shared, "The idea that Harry has used the series to attack Charles is a total exaggeration; he hasn’t. It’s a fleeting remark in five hours of TV which has been blown out of all proportion by the media. I think after what Charles has been through in the last fifty years, he’ll be able to handle it.”

While King Charles may have a thick skin when it comes to the family feud, Prince William has reportedly been far more hurt by his brother's betrayal.

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell, who witnessed Prince William and Harry's bond growing up, believes that the brother's will never make up. He told The Mirror, “The trouble is once things are said they can't be taken back and people have been hurt.

"I think William, is hurt because his wife has been criticised when she is above that, she's never put a foot wrong. Because, yes, he can have a fight with his brother and break a dog bowl, that's what boys do, rough and tumble. But do not criticise Kate, who has sacrificed everything for this role, to bring us an heir and to give him a queen.

“And I think William doesn't have a voice to support his wife. And Harry knows that. And so this barbed criticism, heading towards Kate couldn't be defended. And so it remains in the air as a truth.”