Exciting Middleton family baby news confirmed with utterly adorable bump reveal
James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet are expecting their first child together
There's been some exciting Middleton family baby news confirmed with an utterly adorable bump reveal.
James Middleton and wife Alizée Thevenet are expecting their first child together as he shares an adorable bump reveal photo.
The British entrepreneur and his financial analyst wife are proud dog parents - often sharing snaps of their beloved pooches - Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala and Isla.
But after the recent loss of their dog Ella, James has shared some happy news - that he's extending his family with the announcement of his wife's pregnancy.
And he enlisted the sweet help of their dog Mabel who can be seen stood on a wall as she pull up Alizée's white crochet jumper with her teeth to reveal her growing baby bump beneath.
James uploaded two snaps showing Alizée standing in the garden showing off her baby bump with a sweet side profile picture.
James captioned the snap, "We couldn’t be more excited … well Mable might be. It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family."
The couple, who met in 2018 and married three years later in September 2021 are due to have their first child together after buying their first home.
Fans have shared their joy at the news.
One fan wrote, "Congrats James! Another beautiful blonde cousin for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince 'the animated Prince ' Louis."
Another fan put, "Congratulations to you both. Enjoy all the planning"
And a third fan added, "Wow, so happy for the both of you CONGRATULATIONS."
James has previously spoken out about suffering from depression and he detailed how his late pooch Ella helped save his life.
At the time he shared, "Farewell to my faithful Ella, the dog who saved my life I’ve written a little tribute to Ella in The Sunday Times. I miss her a lot. “Whether you have a dog or not, all of us have a time in our lives when we struggle to make sense of a loss, and nothing can prepare you for that void. I suppose writing this has been my way of trying to process that loss, while hopefully helping others at the same time.”
A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy)
A photo posted by on
James is expected to be kept busy when their baby arrives - from learning how to get a baby to sleep to foods that give energy (when you haven't slept because of your newborn).
It will be Carole and Michael Middleton's seventh grandchild. - they are already grandparents to Kate's Prince George, Charlotte and Louis plus Pippa's children Arthur, Grace and Rose.
And recently it was reported that Carole was ready to focus on being a granny, stepping back from a special role in order to do so.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
