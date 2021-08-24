21 foods that boost energy and will keep you going

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Can’t keep your eyes open after a bad night’s sleep? Feeling the mid-afternoon slump? You need to eat some foods that boost energy and give you the get-up-and-go you need.

So, what sort of foods and fluids should we consume to boost energy when we’re feeling tired? ‘To help maintain energy levels throughout the day, try to make sure your diet contains the five food groups in the right amounts, as shown in the Government’s Eatwell Guide: fruit and veg; starchy wholegrain carbohydrates; beans, pulses, fish, eggs and meat and other protein sources; dairy products and alternatives; and oils and spreads,’ says registered dietician Helen Bond.

‘Eating most of your meals this way will give you a good balance of carbs, protein and fat. It’s this nutrient combo that helps control energy release, and keeps you feeling fuller and powered for longer,’ she explains. ‘Plus, it can top up stores of energising micronutrients including B vitamins – B1, B2, B3 (Niacin), B6, B7 (Biotin), B12 – vitamin C, manganese, copper, calcium, along with folic acid and iron to help reduce tiredness and fatigue.’

It’s also worth remembering that not drinking enough water, skipping meals and eating at the wrong time, can also affect your energy levels.

21 foods that boost energy

Here, five nutritionists recommend foods that boost energy – and ways to incorporate them into your diet.

1. Lean red meat (and other iron sources)



“Iron is essential for preventing the energy-zapping condition anaemia, yet many fail to meet their daily iron needs,” says Helen, spokesperson for the British Dietetic Association.

“According to the latest National Diet and Nutrition Survey, 25 percent of women aged 19-64 years have really low intakes of iron. Moreover, teenage girls are even more at risk of a deficiency – 49 percent have really low intakes of iron,” she explains.

To boost your energy try… “Including more iron-rich foods in your diet, such as lean red meat, oily fish, eggs, green leafy veg, dried fruit, nuts and seeds,” says Helen. “Don’t forget that iron also needs vitamin C to help its absorption, which means eating plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables in your meals, having a salad with your steak, or fruit juice to accompany your fortified breakfast cereal.”

2. Avocados

‘Vitamin B6 is one of the key energy-boosting B group of vitamins involved in more than 100 different enzyme reactions and, most importantly, the metabolism of protein, carbs and fats,’ says nutritionist Fiona Hunter. ‘B6 is also needed for a sharp brain and a healthy immune system. It helps promote formation of white blood cells and haemoglobin, the oxygen-carrying component of red blood cells,’ she adds.

To boost your energy try… Slicing them into salads or mashed as guacamole. Or add half an avocado to a fruit or veg smoothie.

3. Potatoes

‘The humble potato is often neglected in our diets, but is a great source of energy,” says Rhiannon. ‘They have a high fibre content which slows down the release of glucose in the blood, leaving you energised for longer.” Eat with the skin on (it contains fibre) for optimum benefits.

To boost your energy try… Cooking a vegetable tortilla for lunch. Save the leftovers to eat cold the following day.

4. Bananas

One of the better known foods that boost energy, ‘bananas contain complex carbohydrates which are longer chains of sugar molecules, meaning they take longer to break down so sustain energy levels for longer,’ says Rhiannon. “They are also filling and a source of potassium.”

To boost your energy try… Eating a banana as a snack or rustling up these two-ingredient banana pancakes for brekkie or dessert.

5. Oats

There are so many health benefits of oats – they’re a brilliant breakfast choice, as they’ll give you that boost of energy you need while keeping you filer for longer. “Oats are fantastic for keeping your energy levels up for longer,” says Rhiannon. “They have a low glycaemic index (a measure of how quickly a food increases blood glucose levels) meaning you get slower energy release over a longer period of time.”

To boost your energy try… Plain rolled oats or the healthiest porridge brands – ideally without any added sugar. Or, add oats to your morning pancakes.

6. Kale

“Kale is positive powerhouse of energy due to its high content of magnesium, needed to trigger the release of ATP (adenosine triphosphate), which works like a rechargeable battery to store and release the energy that powers cells,” explains Fiona. “Magnesium helps muscles contract and relax, aids nerve function, keeps the heartbeat strong and steady, and works with calcium to build strong bones.”

To boost your energy try… Using leaves to kale pesto, add to soup or juices, or – for a healthy snack – make kale chips.

7. Beetroot

The nitrates in this root veg could boost your endurance. ‘Beetroot can help to improve athletic performance by influencing blood flow and increasing the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to working muscles,’ says A. Vogel nutritionist Emma Thornton. It may also have an impact on brain power.

To boost your energy try… Adding sliced beetroot to salads, make a beetroot hummus or roast it in the oven with some rosemary.

8. Oily fish

‘Mackerel, salmon, tuna and trout are examples of oily fish that contain omega-3 fatty acids which can be used by the body to produce energy,’ says Rhiannon. Secondly, it’s a good source of vitamin B12, which converts fats and protein into energy (low levels of B12 is linked to low energy levels). Because B12 isn’t found in plant foods, you could benefit from a B12 supplement if you’re vegan or vegetarian.

To boost your energy try… Pan-frying a tuna steak for dinner. You can also browse these recipes for tinned salmon.

9. Eggs

“Eggs are an excellent source of vitamin B12 that helps release energy from food. B12 aids manufacture of red blood cells and helps the body process folic acid (another B vitamin). Eggs also contain choline, a nutrient used to make the brain chemical acetylcholine, which helps alertness,” says Fiona, making them one of the best foods that boost energy. “There are no longer any restrictions on how many eggs you can consume a week.”

To boost your energy try… Eating two boiled eggs for breakfast, or adding hard-boiled eggs to salads.

10. Milk

“Milk is rich in a nutrient that many of us are not familiar with called iodine,” says Helen. “Iodine is needed to make thyroxine, a hormone that controls our metabolism. A sluggish metabolism can make us feel tired,” she explains.

“Unfortunately, many of us aren’t getting enough iodine,” continues Helen. “In fact, 12% of women and 8% of men aged 19-64 have really low intakes. Therefore, avoid a deficiency by including iodine-rich foods in your diet, such as milk and dairy, fish, shellfish, some iodine-fortified plant-based milks, eggs, meat and poultry.”

To boost your energy try… Sipping a glass of milk or latte. Fish and seaweed are also good sources of iodine so treat yourself to some sushi.

11. Wholegrains



Various eating plans – such as the keto diet – avoid carbs, yet they are a valuable energy source. “Carbs are an important fuel for your brain and body, but it’s important to choose the right types,” says Helen. “Choose wholegrains with a higher fibre content and a lower glycaemic index, such as wholegrain museli, wholemeal bread, brown rice, pasta [see below] and ancient grains like quinoa and buckwheat. These release energy slowly and keep your gut microbes healthy, too.”

A word of warning though. “Keep an eye on your portions, because eating too much can make you feel sleepy,” advises Helen. “Save your carb-loaded meals for the evening.”

To boost your energy try… Substituting rice for ancient grains. Quinoa is easy to cook when you know how and can be used in risottos, salads and porridge.

12. Nuts

Nuts are a high-fat foods that boost energy.”Like oily fish, nuts – such as almonds, walnuts, cashews and so on – contain fatty acids which can enter chemical reactions within the body and be used to produce energy,” explains Rhiannon. They are also high in filling protein. “Opt for the unsalted varieties to prevent excessive salt intake,” she advises.

To boost your energy try… Munching on a handful as a snack. This will prevent you reaching for sweet treats, which will create a brief flurry of energy and then a sugar crash. You can also add nuts to a salad to make it more substantial or include nuts in a curry, like in Joe Wicks’ halloumi and cashew nut curry.

13. Pulses

“Pulses – that’s all tinned or dried beans, peas and lentils – are great to add to your diet because they are high in protein and fibre,” says Helen. “Enjoy eating more protein-rich foods at lunchtime – such as vegetarian and vegan-friendly beans, lentils, chickpeas and nuts – or fish, lean meat, poultry and eggs,” she says.

Helen adds: “Not overloading on carbs is your front line of defence against the afternoon slump. Plus, pulses are one of the few foods to be classed as both a vegetable and a protein, helping you on your way to your 5-a-day too.”

To boost your energy try… Making a hearty lentil and chickpea soup or some homemade baked beans. Both recipes will help keep an energy slump at bay.

14. Wholegrain and wholewheat pasta

“Wholegrain pasta has a lower GI index, which means it’s a great source of energy that’s released slowly,” says Rhiannon. “In addition, wholegrain pasta has more fibre, which is beneficial for your gut.”

To boost your energy try… Swapping white pasta for the wholegrain variety. It’s a little nuttier and chewier but much better for energy levels.

15. Marmite

Whether you love it or hate it, there are plenty of health benefits in Marmite. “It’s a brilliant source of vitamin B12 for people who don’t eat much (or any) meat or dairy,” says Healthspan’s head of nutrition Rob Hobson. “B12 is essential for the formation of red blood cells and energy metabolism. Low levels can encourage fatigue.”

To boost your energy try… Spreading Marmite on wholemeal toast for breakfast or for an evening snack, using it as a glaze on roast chicken, or adding a couple of teaspoon to bolognese for that extra umami flavour.

16. Energy balls

Filled with good-for-you fats and natural, unrefined ingredients, energy balls offer a good source of energy. As the name suggests, these are great foods to boost energy – and, are especially beneficial before a power walk or workout.

To boost your energy try… ditching the cakes and biscuits for a sweet yet healthy snack such as these homemade energy balls.

17. Water

‘Even slight dehydration can leave you feeling worn out,’ says Helen. ‘Drinking plenty of fluids throughout the day can help keep your mind and body alert. European recommendations suggest 1.6L of fluid per day for women (about 8 x 200ml glasses) on top of the water provided by food you eat,’ she advises.

To boost your energy try… ‘Tap, bottled, fizzy, hot and cold water, herbal teas, fruit juice, skimmed and semi-skimmed milk. They all count,” says Helen.

18. Dark chocolate

Yes, dark chocolate is good for you – as long as you opt for a variety with over 70 percent cocoa solids, which has slightly less sugar than milk chocolate. “Just a couple of squares can give you a quick sugar boost to pick you up,” explains Rob. “In addition, cocoa is a rich source of magnesium, which the body needs to help convert food into energy.”

To boost your energy try… Grating a little 70 percent cocoa dark chocolate into porridge in the morning, or onto yogurt to satisfy your sweet tooth.

19. Leeks

Leeks are a source of B vitamins and iron as well as prebiotics. “These act as food for the bacteria in our gut,” says Emma. “Research has suggested that by supporting the health of your gut through the use of prebiotics, you could improve your sleeping pattern.” And of course, good sleep means more energy.

To boost your energy try… Following this guide on how to cook leeks to get the best out of this nutritious vegetable.

20. Nut milk

“All nuts are rich in magnesium and nut milks are also a good source,” says Rob. Too little magnesium can result in fatigue and weakness, as well as constipation, insomnia and muscle cramps.

To boost your energy try… ‘Using nut milk to create magnesium-packed breakfast smoothies,” suggests Rob.

21. Lentils

“A brilliant source of soluble fibre for slow and steady glucose release, lentils are also rich in those energy stars – B vitamins, iron and magnesium,” says Fiona. ‘They provide both complex carbs (the best sort for sustained energy) and protein, as well as manganese, potassium, zinc and molybdenum – a trace element used for energy production in cells.”

TRY: Learning how to cook lentils, then experimenting with different types – red lentils for soups and dips, green or brown for dhal, and Puy as an accompaniment to fish or meat.

And the worst foods for energy…

In addition, aside from eating regularly to avoid low blood sugar levels and that feeling of being ‘hangry’ Helen recommends avoiding the following energy-depleting food and drinks:

‘Sugary foods like chocolate, cakes, doughnuts and biscuits. For instance, they will rapidly boost your blood sugar levels, but the resulting energy burst will be short-lived. Go for healthier choices, which will give you a longer-lasting source of energy. Try fruit, high-fibre oatcakes, low-fat yogurt and nuts.

like chocolate, cakes, doughnuts and biscuits. For instance, they will rapidly boost your blood sugar levels, but the resulting energy burst will be short-lived. Go for healthier choices, which will give you a longer-lasting source of energy. Try fruit, high-fibre oatcakes, low-fat yogurt and nuts. Caffeine-containing food and drinks. While coffee and tea have their place as natural stimulants, don’t rely on endless cups to keep you buzzing through the day. If you’re feeling wired and tired, these drinks may be contributing to your problem. Be aware of how much you’re consuming and avoid caffeine long before you plan to go to sleep – it stays in our system for around 5-6 hours.

While coffee and tea have their place as natural stimulants, don’t rely on endless cups to keep you buzzing through the day. If you’re feeling wired and tired, these drinks may be contributing to your problem. Be aware of how much you’re consuming and avoid caffeine long before you plan to go to sleep – it stays in our system for around 5-6 hours. Alcohol. It can be tempting to use alcohol to wind down after a long day, but it’s important to stick to the recommended limits of 14 units a week – for both men and women. Too much alcohol can rob your body of essential micronutrients, impact on the quality of your sleep, and have a profound effect on how you feel and your overall energy levels.’

Video of the Week