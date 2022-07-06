Kate Middleton and Prince William in ‘complete unison’ at Wimbledon as they ‘set a precedent’ for future as King and Queen

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton and Prince William were reportedly in “complete unison” at Wimbledon, with a body language expert suggesting they “set a precedent”.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended Wimbledon 2022 for the first time on July 5th and their body language was apparently very telling.

According to an expert, the couple’s strong connection is “noticeably visible” even when they’re not publicly displaying affection for each other.

This royal news comes as we revealed Kate Middleton's 'terrifying' moment when Prince George was born.

With the Wimbledon final 2022 now just a few days away spectators were delighted to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge make a highly-anticipated first appearance at the championships this year as they cheered on Britain’s Cameron Norrie. All eyes were on the future King and Queen Consort and Kate Middleton’s polka dot dress was a stunning summer outfit choice. Fans were even treated to a sweet family moment when Kate blew a kiss to her parents Michael and Carole Middleton as they found their own seats.

Watching the tense matches underway that day it was clear just how much Kate and William love the sport. Now it’s been suggested they were in “complete unison” and even showcased how they will be as King and Queen…

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Discussing the Cambridges’ exciting Wimbledon appearance on behalf of Slingo (opens in new tab), body language expert Darren Stanton has expressed his belief that the long-time couple showed signs of not being “afraid” to be themselves in public.

“It’s interesting, as the couple were in complete unison with their behaviour while spectating - during a tense moment on court, Kate was seen anxiously tucking her hair behind her ears as William pulled an expression of tension,” he explained.

Reflecting on the sincerity that came across from the Duchess’ body language in particular Darren claimed that she and William set a “precedent” for their future roles.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

He shared, “At times, we also saw Kate smiling broadly with enjoyment - she has become known for always displaying genuine emotion and Wimbledon was no different. Her smiles were sincere and her whole face was engaged as she soaked up the atmosphere.”

“As always an outing on such a public scale sees Kate and William setting the scene and a precedent for how things are to be for when William becomes King,” Darren continued. “They are two individuals who aren’t afraid to be themselves while still upholding their Royal duties graciously and as best they possibly can.”

And when it came to not being “afraid to be themselves”, Darren felt that the two are connected on such a deep level that their bond is “noticeably visible” at all times.

(Image credit: Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“She and William are a pair that appear so connected on a deeper level that they don’t need to be showing continuous signs of reciprocal liking - like tactileness or prolonged eye contact - during public outings to prove they have a deep connection,” he alleged. “It is noticeably visible without the need for the couple to indulge in overzealous PDAs and is testament to why Kate and William have the confidence to attend events as individuals as much as they do as a couple.”

So it seems that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Wimbledon appearance could be seen to have highlighted their deep connection with gestures in “unison” as well as their “confidence”. Though this is the first time they’ve attended Wimbledon 2022, it’s thought likely that they could return to watch the finals as they’ve done in previous years.