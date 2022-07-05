Kate Middleton's polka dot dress at Wimbledon gives nostalgic nod to Prince George

Kate Middleton’s polka dot dress was the perfect choice for her first appearance at Wimbledon so far this year and it has a sweet connection to Prince George.

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a blue and white spotted dress as she and Prince William enjoyed a couple’s day out at Wimbledon.

This marked the Cambridges’ first Wimbledon visit during this year’s tournament and Kate’s dress has a nostalgic nod to Prince George.

With the Wimbledon final 2022 now just a few days away the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made a highly-anticipated first appearance at this year’s championships. Having been made Royal Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club back in 2016, it’s no surprise that Kate Middleton has been spotted cheering on the talented players from the Royal Box many times over the years.

Now she’s arrived at the club for a couple’s day out with Prince William, with Kate Middleton’s polka dot dress taking our breath away. And eagle-eyed fans might just notice a resemblance to her outfit for one of the biggest moments in her son Prince George's life...

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The blue and white creation is understood to have been designed by Alessandra Rich and features subtle pleat details on the chic midi-length skirt and fitted bodice. Featuring a flattering waist belt and puffed three-quarter-length sleeves, Duchess Kate has achieved the perfect blend of effortless summer elegance and stylish edge.

She paired the stunning dress with white sling-back heels and tortoiseshell sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun during what promises to be an intense battle between defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.

(Image credit: Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

As a senior member of The Firm it’s perhaps no surprise that Kate’s outfits regularly attract the delighted attention of fans across the world. Though this one in particular could soon have people feeling a little nostalgic as it could be seen to mirror a similar style worn in the first ever official picture with Prince George.

Back in 2013 when she and William introduced their newborn son and the third of the Queen’s great-grandchildren to the world outside St Mary’s Hospital in London. For this momentous occasion Duchess Kate opted for another beautiful blue and white polka dot number, this time from British designer Jenny Packham.

(Image credit: Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The new mum paired the frock with nude wedges and left her long hair in loose waves. Unlike Kate Middleton’s polka dot dress at Wimbledon, this outfit had shorter, capped sleeves and fell to just above the knee. However, it also featured a waist belt albeit slightly thinner than the statement one on her Wimbledon dress.

In recent years, the Duchess has been observed favouring more midi-length styles and tailored looks, though blue has remained a go-to colour in her royal wardrobe. And with George’s 9th birthday now just a few weeks away, the similarities between these two spotty dresses make her recent choice all the more heart-warming.

(Image credit: Future: Image 1: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty // Image 2: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

A lot of thought clearly went into that iconic first photo with George in 2013 and her new outfit's resemblance to this piece could be seen to highlight just how much she loved its colour, pattern and features.

It might also indicate that whilst her style might’ve evolved slightly over the past nine years as she balances her life as a busy mum-of-three and future Queen Consort, her ideal colour palette and preferences have been carried through.