Is Cameron Norrie married and where is he from? Everything to know about the England No.1

He's the last Brit standing in this year's tournament, and many tennis fans want to know if GB's latest superstar is married or single?

It's been a tough year for the Brits at Wimbledon in 2022, with favourites Sir Andy Murray (opens in new tab) and Emma Raducanu (opens in new tab) both getting knocked out in week one of the tournament. A glimmer of hope remained as Heather Watson made it to the fourth round, but sadly the female pro later lost straight sets to Germany's Jule Niemeier.

Now all that remains is Cameron Norrie, who has successfully landed a place in the quarter-finals. The 26-year-old is now England's best hope for reaching the Wimbledon 2022 final (opens in new tab). And we've shared all the interesting behind-the-scenes information around this rising star.

Is Cameron Norrie married?

No, Cameron Norrie is not married, however the England No.1 is currently in a relationship with girlfriend Louise Jacobi. It's not known how long the two have been together, however Norrie first liked an Instagram post of Louise's back in September 2019.

Norrie's partner was with his family on Court 1 cheering the tennis star on as he beat America's Tommy Paul in straight sets - going through to the Wimbledon quarter final.

Who is Cameron Norrie's girlfriend Louise Jacobi?

Louise Jacobi is an interior and textiles designer based in Brooklyn, New York. She is the founder and Creative Designer of design atelier Please Don't Touch (opens in new tab). Louise also co-founded the fashion and home accessories label Studio Virgo (opens in new tab) with her sister Greyson Kirby in November 2021.

A huge supporter of her boyfriend's career, Louise has shared pictures of her cheering on Norrie at tournaments such as New Zealand's ASB Classic, the ATP Los Cabos Open in July 2021 and the BNP Paribas Open in October 2021.

She also uploaded a photo of her and Norrie holding his winning trophy at the Lyon Open in May 2021. "He's bringing home another title! Merci Lyon," read the caption.

A post shared by Louise Jacobi (@weezcobi) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It's safe to say that Louise is an avid traveller - sharing stories for places like France, California, Austria, Netherlands, Scotland, Portugal and London on her Instagram profile. She also seems to travel along with Norrie when playing and called her partner "the best travel partner I could ever ask for" in one sweet Instagram post.

A post shared by Louise Jacobi (@weezcobi) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Does Cameron Norrie have children?

No, Cameron Norrie does not have any children to date. Cameron himself is one of two siblings. He has a sister called Bronwen, who also lives in London, England - where Cameron currently lives.

Where is Cameron Norrie from?

Cameron Norrie was born in Johannesburg, South Africa on 23 August 1995. His parents are both microbiologists who originate from the UK, with dad David originally from Glasgow, Scotland and mum Helen from Cardiff, Wales.

Aged three, Cameron and the Norrie family left Johannesburg behind following a burglary at their home. They moved to Auckland in New Zealand and soon after Cameron started playing tennis at his local gym - after a stint at squash with his mum ont heir driveway. Norrie's parents remain in New Zealand to this day.

A post shared by Cameron Norrie (@norriee) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

As for Cameron, the tennis pro left for a 5 month tour of Europe aged 15 and relocated to London a year later. He lived and trained at the National Tennis Centre here, before moving to Texas in 2015, to study sociology and play tennis at the Texas Christian University.

Norrie started out in tennis representing New Zealand as junior. However in 2013 he switched his allegiance to Great Britain, after he failed to receive enough funding from tennis NZ to travel for competitions without his parents.

In an interview with the Scottish Sun (opens in new tab), dad David admitted he struggled to watch his son play matches. “I’m really not a great watcher of tennis when Cam is playing. I get nervous," he said.

"Judy Murray said something like watching your son or daughter play tennis is a combination of giving birth and root canal treatment! I certainly don’t find it that pleasurable. I enjoy it, but through gritted teeth.”

Video of the Week