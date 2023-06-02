Kate Middleton and Prince William's very important overseas trip they've left George, Charlotte and Louis at home for

Kate Middleton and Prince William have made a very important overseas trip, leaving Prince George, Charlotte and Louis at home.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made the surprise visit to the city to attend the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif on Thursday.

The couple were spotted by a royal fan, walking through the hotel lobby of the St. Regis Amman in Jordan, according to Hello.

As special guests of honour, Kate and William attended the romantic ceremony at Zahran Palace and the glittering reception that followed. But while the Wales' are said to have left their children at their Windsor home, Kate's mum Carole Middleton and sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews were spotted at the evening reception.

They mixed with attendees at the lavish reception, following the strict 140-guest list ceremony.

The marriage ceremony known as "katb ktab" took place in the gardens of the palace on Thursday at 2pm UK time, in the presence of the Royal Hashemite Family, foreign and Arab heads of states, and high-ranking officials.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Carole, Pippa and James in the crowds as Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan took to the stage to greet guests.

You can watch a video of the wedding guests arriving, including the Prince and Princess of Wales who can be seen greeting and chatting to the bride and groom.

The bride arrived in a motorcade of eight brown armed Land Rover vehicles and 11 motorcycles.

Other guests included Queen Maxima and her daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, and First Lady Jill Biden, who has flown in with her daughter Ashley Biden.