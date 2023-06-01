Princess Lilibet set to receive this 'custom-made' birthday gift from King Charles with sweet link to the late Queen
The Sussexes' youngest child will be celebrating her second birthday this month
Princess Lilibet is set to receive a custom-made birthday gift from her grandfather King Charles as she turns two and it's got a sweet link to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
- Princess Lilibet is reportedly going to receive a custom-made cubby house from King Charles for her second birthday.
- The Sussex youngster is expected to be gifted the toy to "remember it forever" with sweet nod to the late Queen.
- This royal news comes as Mike and Zara Tindall rely on ‘child-led parenting methods’ that ensure their ‘children's happiness and wellbeing is respected’ claims parenting coach.
Princess Lilibet is reportedly going to receive a "custom-made cubby house" from King Charles for her second birthday and it has a sweet nod to the late Queen as she had one as a child.
The Sussex youngster, who turns two on June 4th, is expected to celebrate her birthday in LA with her parents Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and her older brother Prince Archie, four.
But while she's only met her grandfather King Charles a handful of times, he is reportedly planning to send her a special birthday gift that she will remember for years to come.
According to New Idea, King Charles "has had his aides looking at custom-made cubby house, similar to what the Queen and Princess Margaret had when they were girls."
A cubby house - also known as a play house in the UK - is a place for youngsters to play outside in the garden inside the small shed-style construction that often features doors and windows.
The source added, "She'll remember it forever - it's going to be the ultimate surprise."
The Queen was gifted a very impressive toy and it has been passed down to Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, and now the monarch is set to send Lilibet one of her very own.
Last year, Lilibet celebrated her first birthday in the UK as she was over for the Queen's Coronation and reportedly had a birthday party with some members of the royal family.
The structure is expected to be put into the garden of their Montecito home - which also has a Chick-Inn for Archie's pet chickens.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
