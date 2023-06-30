Kate Middleton confuses royal fans with rare comment about Prince Louis's school life

Kate Middleton has left some royal fans confused after sharing a rare insight into Prince Louis's school life during a recent public engagement.

Kate Middleton has left royal fans confused after a video of her talking about Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis's school went viral.

The Princess of Wales spoke candidly about her kids' ages and years during a sweet conversation with young schoolchildren at the Young V&A in London earlier this week.

Kate Middleton has caused some confusion amongst royal fans after making a brief comment about the school life of her youngest child, Prince Louis.

The Princess of Wales shared the insight during her visit to the new Young V&A earlier this week to mark the newly-renovated museum's opening.

Speaking to a group of young children, the 41-year-old talked affectionately about her own kids' experience of school. Kate is the proud mother of Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and five-year-old Prince Louis, and despite her busy work life, has largely been described as a 'hands-on' type of parent.

All three junior royals were enrolled in the prestigious Lambrook School in September, just a few weeks after they moved to Windsor from London. George and Charlotte were previously pupils at Thomas's Battersea, while Louis was attending the Willcock's Nursery in Kensington.

Kate was quick to discuss her children's education at the V&A, where she spent a great deal of time playing and chatting with the museum's young users.

"My daughter Charlotte is going into Year 4 next year," she told a group of children during a conversation about studying, before adding, "I'm Charlotte's mummy."

"And then George is in Year 5," she continued, "And Louis's in reception." A video of the sweet exchange has since gone viral on TikTok, wracking up millions of views within 24 hours of its upload. The clip has received mostly postive comments, many of which are complimenting Kate's English accent as well as her natural rapport with children.

Some international royal fans have been left stumped, however, by one detail in the Princess's remark about Louis.

"What is reception? like preschool?" one person asked, while another said, "I didn't understand the yrs lol."

One particularly amusing comment read, '"Louis’s in reception" sounds like she left him in the lobby or something.'

For those who might not be aware, 'reception' is the first year of primary school in England and Wales and usually covers children between the ages of 4 and 5. Meanwhile, in the US, the first year of primary school starts between the ages of 5 and 6 and is typically referred to as 'kindergarten'.