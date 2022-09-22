Kate Middleton could ditch these 'inappropriate' items of clothing as future Queen

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton could give up 'inappropriate' items of clothing like 'polkadot' prints and 'hatbands' if she is to be future Queen.

Kate Middleton could be seen ditching some items of clothing that doesn't reflect her future position.

The Princess of Wales is married to Prince William who is next of line to the throne.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Kate Middleton admitted she was overwhelmed by tributes to the Queen - 'I can't read them all or I would cry' (opens in new tab) .

Kate Middleton could change her style in coming years in preparation for becoming future Queen.

The newly named Princess of Wales is next in line to the Camilla, the Queen Consort, when it comes to royal succession (opens in new tab) and therefore her fashion choices could soon change to prepare her for her future role.

Fashion expert, Miranda Holder, claims Kate's wardrobe style could become "more formal and appropriate for her position" and she's predicted to ditch a few accessories.

Like the rest of the Royal Family, Kate must adhere to "royal restrictions" when choosing her day-to-day outfits.

Miranda explained, "The more flirtatious fancier accessories such as hatbands will be fully phased out for more imposing hats. And prints such as polka dots (opens in new tab)" will gradually give way to "more immaculately cut tailoring in Kate’s signature fit and flare style which complements her graceful figure perfectly,” she added.

Which means we might not see Kate stepping out in some of her previous signature looks like her Wimbledon Polka dot dress or the one she wore to Royal Ascot.

Royal protocol also discourages female members of the Firm from showing off their cleavage, and Kate has been known to wear a mixture of necklines - whether it's off the shoulder or plunging evening gowns - her Top Gun dress had to be made to fit royal protocol. (opens in new tab)

But her clutch bags could be here to stay as they are considered to compliment her outfits.

Miranda, who is known for her viral TikTok videos, added, "Her immaculate outfits will no doubt remain stylish enough to enthral her loyal fashion-loving fans,”

And she believes Kate's image will continue to evolve "to reflect this new phase in her royal life."

The stylist noted that throughout the years "we have witnessed Kate’s fresh-faced girl next door appeal morph into a sophisticated and elegant style sensation treading the tricky line between royalty and celebrity in her favourite nude toned court shoes with panache".