Trending:

Kate Middleton once hid a very strange item in her bag to avoid embarrassment in front of the Queen

Naomi Jamieson Naomi Jamieson
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Kate Middleton once tried to conceal this bizarre item in her designer handbag in a bid to impress the Queen and avoid embarrassment.

    As the Queen delighted fans by attending The 2022 Chelsea Flower Show in a luxury buggy due to her mobility issues, it’s been reported that Kate almost suffered a faux pas at the very same event a few years ago. 

    At the iconic show in 2019, Kate actually designed her very own garden, called Back to Nature’ and was very keen to gain the Queen’s approval.

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, around the 'Back to Nature Garden' garden, that she designed along with Andree Davies and Adam White, during their visit to the 2019 RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London on May 20, 2019.

    So much so, according to the Mirror, that she was seen tidying up the garden herself before Her Majesty arrived to take a look.

    “But before Her Majesty arrived, a seemingly nervous Kate was eager to impress and scurried around the garden tidying up,” the publication reports.

    Not only that, attendees even saw her stuffing twigs and loose leaves into her designer handbag to make sure it was spotless before the monarch looked around. 

    She needn’t have worried though, as royal author Andrew Morton has revealed that Kate already had the Queen’s approval. In fact, she had it from the moment she married Prince William, as the Queen ‘admired’ Kate for loving the ‘real’ him and not his title.

    The Queen has shown her trust in Kate time and time again, having her and her son, Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie Wessex step in to attend this year’s Buckingham Palace garden parties. The Queen is sadly set to miss them all.

    It’s also been reported that Kate is very much ‘ready’ for her ‘royal destiny’ as she has been radiating confidence during solo engagements and events.