We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton once tried to conceal this bizarre item in her designer handbag in a bid to impress the Queen and avoid embarrassment.

As the royal family attends the traditional Chelsea Flower Show this year, it’s been revealed that Kate once almost suffered embarrassment in front of the Queen at the special event.

For the 2019 show, Kate actually designed her very own garden which she was keen for the Queen to approve of.

This royal news comes after it’s been revealed that two royal family members are becoming soap stars to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

As the Queen delighted fans by attending The 2022 Chelsea Flower Show in a luxury buggy due to her mobility issues, it’s been reported that Kate almost suffered a faux pas at the very same event a few years ago.

At the iconic show in 2019, Kate actually designed her very own garden, called ‘Back to Nature’ and was very keen to gain the Queen’s approval.

Video of the Week

So much so, according to the Mirror, that she was seen tidying up the garden herself before Her Majesty arrived to take a look.

“But before Her Majesty arrived, a seemingly nervous Kate was eager to impress and scurried around the garden tidying up,” the publication reports.

Not only that, attendees even saw her stuffing twigs and loose leaves into her designer handbag to make sure it was spotless before the monarch looked around.

She needn’t have worried though, as royal author Andrew Morton has revealed that Kate already had the Queen’s approval. In fact, she had it from the moment she married Prince William, as the Queen ‘admired’ Kate for loving the ‘real’ him and not his title.

The Queen has shown her trust in Kate time and time again, having her and her son, Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie Wessex step in to attend this year’s Buckingham Palace garden parties. The Queen is sadly set to miss them all.

It’s also been reported that Kate is very much ‘ready’ for her ‘royal destiny’ as she has been radiating confidence during solo engagements and events.