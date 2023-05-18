Kate Middleton glows in green summer dress for a reason very close to her heart

The Princess of Wales looked positively radiant as she stepped out in a green dress and strappy heels for an important visit to a London mental health charity earlier today.

Kate Middleton looked radiant on Thursday morning at the Anna Freud Centre in London, showing up to the charity in an emerald green dress and strappy white heels.

The Princess of Wales visited the centre in honor of Mental Health Awareness Week, an issue that has always been close to her heart.

Kate Middleton has nailed summer style once again, stepping out in a green ensemble with some surprisingly affordable jewellery for her latest public engagement.

The Princess of Wales visited the Anna Freud Centre in London on Thursday morning in honor of Mental Health Awareness Week, much to the excitement of her adoring fanbase.

After receiving a warm welcome at the headquarters of the charity, which uses scientific research to provide children and families with mental health support, the royal joined a round table discussion to address the epidemic of mental illness in the UK.

Never one to disappoint in the style department, Kate wore a £3,000 Susannah London silk dress in emerald green for the special appearance.

(Image credit: Getty)

The 41-year-old teamed the pleated gown, which also featured shiny black buttons and elbow-length, cuffed sleeves, with white heels by Alessandra Rich and a pair of £11 earrings from Accessorize. The colorful ensemble echoed the springtime vibes of Kate's outfit at the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust in Bath on Monday, which included a bright yellow L.K. Bennett jacket over white trousers and a matching white top.

Outside the centre, the princess shook hands with excited teens and chatted to parents cradling small babies.

Kate, who has always been passionate about mental health, also spoke to youngsters about anxiety during her visit to the Anna Freud hub. It's understood the future Queen learned all about the centre's 'Let's Talk About Anxiety', a toolkit designed to help young people struggling with the condition.

Kate's brother, James Middleton, has also been vocal about his experience of mental illness. In May 2021, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to reveal he'd been diagnosed with clinical depression. He has since credited nature for helping him through the pain, telling his social media followers that mountains have been an "unknowing part of my recovery."

The British entrepreneur has also spoken out about receiving therapy for his depression, telling the Telegraph that his sisters Kate and Pippa have even attended sessions with him in the past.