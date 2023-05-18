Prince William's four-word question to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis before the Coronation revealed by a lip reader

A lip reader has revealed the four-word 'concerned question' Prince William (opens in new tab) asked Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) and Prince Louis (opens in new tab) in the candid behind-the-scenes video of the family preparing for King Charles' Coronation ceremony.

Prince William's four-word question to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during their Coronation preparations has been revealed by a lip reader.

The question was filmed as part of the candid behind-the-scenes footage released by Prince William and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) that showed the Wales family heading to the King's Coronation.

In other royal news, Prince William is already planning his Coronation and it 'will look and feel quite different' from King Charles'.

Prince William and Kate Middleton delighted fans last week when they shared a beautifully shot behind-the-scenes video that gave royal fans insight into their preparations for King Charles' Coronation that took place earlier this month.

The candid five-minute film, called The Coronation Weekend, was posted to their YouTube account and followed Prince William and Kate Middleton from the minute they began getting themselves and their three young children, Prince George (opens in new tab), who was acting as a Page of Honour (opens in new tab), Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ready for the Coronation ceremony and followed them through the long weekend, finishing with the family during the Big Help Out event.

The footage left many royal fans praising William and Kate's ''realistic' coronation parenting (opens in new tab). Others were intrigued by Prince Louis' ‘typical third child’ behaviour (opens in new tab) and many gushed over Princess Charlotte's 'frugal' approach to eating s'mores (opens in new tab). But many eagle-eyed watchers couldn't help but notice the concerned look Prince William gave his two youngest children as he asked them a silent question before setting off to Saturday's ceremony.

At the beginning of the video, The Wales family can be seen inside their Kensington Palace home (opens in new tab), putting the last touches to their outfits and excitedly waiting for the car to arrive and take them to Westminster Abbey.

As the family step out of their home, William was filmed talking to Charlotte and Louis, concern evident on his face, before they then make their way to the waiting car. The conversation is silent as the video plays inspiring music over the striking footage - so what did he say to them?

A lip reader revealed to The Mirror, William asked, "Are you two ready?"

The concerned look likely came from the fact that the family were reportedly running late to the Coronation. According to royal correspondent Omid Scobie, the Prince and Princess of Wales' children were "to blame" for the minor delay though no exact reason was given. Their late arrival was only highlighted by the fact that King Charles and Queen Camilla reportedly arrived at the Abbey six minutes earlier than anticipated for the service, which caused slight chaos for the rigidly timetabled event.

The delay left the King slightly annoyed, according to a lip reader who spoke to Sky News. According to them, the King wasn't happy at all with William and Kate's lateness, complaining to Camilla in the carriage outside the Abbey and saying, "We can never be on time. Yes I'm … This is a negative. There’s always something … This is boring."