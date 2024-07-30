Prince William upsets King Charles with ‘risky’ decision over his family’s holiday
The father and son have reportedly 'clashed' over the Prince's choice for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis
According to a new royal book, Prince William and King Charles are 'clashing' heads over a ‘risky’ decision William made concerning his family's summer holiday.
It's almost inevitable that parents will clash with their kids as they grow up and there are many common arguments adult children have with their parents, with disagreements over parenting styles often being the most usual cause of clashes. And it seems that it's no different for the royals either.
Holding a prominent position in the royal line of succession means you're bound to follow all sorts of rules, but Prince William has broken one of the most important protocols when it comes to 'safeguarding' his family of five, a new royal book has claimed - and it's massively upset King Charles.
The father and son's disagreement stems from the fact that William, an experienced helicopter pilot who served in the Royal Air Force's Search and Rescue Force and flew for the Air Ambulance, has long been known to fly his wife Kate Middleton, and his three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, between their home in Windsor and their favourite holiday home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
It might not seem like a big issue but, for the royals, flying so many prominent members of the family together in one helicopter could have disastrous consequences. George, Charlotte, Louis and William shouldn't, according to protocol, be flying together as, should there be an accident, it would endanger multiple heirs and the line of succession would be massively shaken up.
So it's understandable that King Charles is a little bit nervous, to say the least, about William flying his entire family around the UK. Revealing the King's upset in his new book, Catherine, The Princess Of Wales, royal author Robert Jobson said that William refused 'to take his father's advice on safeguarding the succession,' and has continued to fly his family together.
But instead of putting his foot down, perhaps knowing that grandparents who refuse to respect parenting choices may pay a big price, the monarch made William sign a, "Formal document, acknowledging the risks involved and taking full responsibility for his actions," Jobson shared.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
King Charles isn't the only monarch to have been unsettled by William's choice, with it also reportedly giving Queen Elizabeth II 'sleepless nights' as she worried about the worst that could happen.
But William has stuck to his decision. The family will likely, if they have not already, fly to spend their children's school summer holidays at Anmer Hall, with sources revealing that George, Charlotte and Louis will enjoy spending time out of the spotlight as they fill the six-week holiday with ‘picnics, barbecues and beach games.’
It's more normal than you might think to clash over parenting styles, with not only family members disagreeing with you approach, but also possibly your partner - but this is what to do if you and your partner disagree on parenting styles. We've also explored what authoritative parenting is and whether or not it is a style parents should try, as well as what ‘sturdy parenting’ is.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a news writer for Goodtoknow, specialising in family content. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Try these magical Harry Potter games to keep your kids learning over the summer
Embrace the wizarding world of Harry Potter to keep your child's language skills from getting rusty over the school holidays
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Top 20 ways kids embarrass parents, according to new poll
Kids don't embarrass their parents on purpose, they're just doing what comes naturally wit the feelings they have. But we can still feel mortified all the same...
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Princess Charlotte’s name fulfilled Prince William’s final promise to his mum Princess Diana, royal expert reveals
The Prince and Princess of Wales's daughter has a very sentimental name
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
How Prince William and Kate Middleton use ‘controlled parenting’ to protect Prince George, Louis and Charlotte
The Prince and Princess of Wales have adopted what experts call an 'unusual' parenting approach
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Charlotte’s sweet gift for King Charles proves her love for Taylor Swift is rubbing off on her granddad
The King was seen wearing a tell-tale accessory that Swifties across the globe love
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Diana’s former royal butler reveals why there’s pressure on Prince William to ‘finish her legacy’
The late Princess's work had 'only just begun' when she died and Prince William is keen to carry it on
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Royal expert reveals Prince William’s ‘greatest tribute to his mother’ Princess Diana as he celebrates her 63rd birthday
"I wanted her to be proud of the person I'd become"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have clearly been keeping granddad King Charles up to date with pop-culture as he makes hilarious joke in rare speech
Even the King is a fan of dad jokes
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William is keeping Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ feet on the ground with an important project inspired by Princess Diana
The Prince of Wales is keen to carry on the work started by his late mother, a royal expert has revealed
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Diana left the bulk of her fortune to sons Prince William and Prince Harry - but there’s one thing from her childhood they’ll never inherit and the real heir is surprising
Princess Diana's two sons inherited a lot of their mother's belongings when she died, but they're set to miss out on one very special item
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published