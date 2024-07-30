Prince William upsets King Charles with ‘risky’ decision over his family’s holiday

According to a new royal book, Prince William and King Charles are 'clashing' heads over a ‘risky’ decision William made concerning his family's summer holiday.

It's almost inevitable that parents will clash with their kids as they grow up and there are many common arguments adult children have with their parents, with disagreements over parenting styles often being the most usual cause of clashes. And it seems that it's no different for the royals either.

Holding a prominent position in the royal line of succession means you're bound to follow all sorts of rules, but Prince William has broken one of the most important protocols when it comes to 'safeguarding' his family of five, a new royal book has claimed - and it's massively upset King Charles.

The father and son's disagreement stems from the fact that William, an experienced helicopter pilot who served in the Royal Air Force's Search and Rescue Force and flew for the Air Ambulance, has long been known to fly his wife Kate Middleton, and his three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, between their home in Windsor and their favourite holiday home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

It might not seem like a big issue but, for the royals, flying so many prominent members of the family together in one helicopter could have disastrous consequences. George, Charlotte, Louis and William shouldn't, according to protocol, be flying together as, should there be an accident, it would endanger multiple heirs and the line of succession would be massively shaken up.

So it's understandable that King Charles is a little bit nervous, to say the least, about William flying his entire family around the UK. Revealing the King's upset in his new book, Catherine, The Princess Of Wales, royal author Robert Jobson said that William refused 'to take his father's advice on safeguarding the succession,' and has continued to fly his family together.

But instead of putting his foot down, perhaps knowing that grandparents who refuse to respect parenting choices may pay a big price, the monarch made William sign a, "Formal document, acknowledging the risks involved and taking full responsibility for his actions," Jobson shared.

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

King Charles isn't the only monarch to have been unsettled by William's choice, with it also reportedly giving Queen Elizabeth II 'sleepless nights' as she worried about the worst that could happen.

But William has stuck to his decision. The family will likely, if they have not already, fly to spend their children's school summer holidays at Anmer Hall, with sources revealing that George, Charlotte and Louis will enjoy spending time out of the spotlight as they fill the six-week holiday with ‘picnics, barbecues and beach games.’

It's more normal than you might think to clash over parenting styles, with not only family members disagreeing with you approach, but also possibly your partner - but this is what to do if you and your partner disagree on parenting styles. We've also explored what authoritative parenting is and whether or not it is a style parents should try, as well as what ‘sturdy parenting’ is.