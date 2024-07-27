Prince George, Charlotte and Louis bound by ‘strict rule’ when it comes to public life, royal expert reveals
The children are 'destined' to grow up in the public eye, but Prince William and Kate Middleton are setting certain boundaries
A royal expert has revealed the 'strict rules' imposed on Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' public lives by their parents - and shared why they're so important.
It feels like we've got to see a lot of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis recently, with them all attending the Trooping the Colour parade earlier this year and, just earlier this month, Charlotte joining her mum Kate Middleton at Wimbledon and delighting royal fans with her heartwarming reaction to Kate's standing ovation.
But, really, we haven't seen all that much of them, especially when it comes to Louis as Kate won't let him join his siblings on formal engagements. And the reason is all down to a 'strict rule' imposed by Kate and Prince William on their kids, a rule that aims to strike a 'balance' between their public and private lives.
Speaking to OK!, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond revealed, "William and Catherine have taken a very measured and mature decision to show the children gradually what life is going to be like for them... but to keep most of their lives private for now."
The rule creates a boundary for the children. It means they get to attend special occasions as royals and see what life will inevitably be like for them, but it also lets them be normal children for most of the time.
The rule keeping the kids' lives private, the expert believes, would be even stricter if it hadn't been for the shake up in the royal line of succession that pushed the kids into more prominent positions when Queen Elizabeth II passed away in 2022.
"The high profile events of the past couple of years from the Jubilee celebrations to the late Queen's passing and their grandfather's Coronation have meant the children have been more in the limelight than they might otherwise," she said.
"They can't change their destiny, but they don't have to confront it just yet except on special occasions. So I think William and Catherine have got the balance just right. The children obviously know they were born royal, but they don't have to be in the public eye very often there will be time enough for that.
"For now, their parents have made it very clear that their priority is to give their children as normal an upbringing as possible," she added.
