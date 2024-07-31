Kate Middleton laid out ‘bold’ family priorities in candid conversation with Queen Elizabeth II, new book reveals
The Princess of Wales has always been clear about she plans to raise her three children
A new royal book reveals how Kate Middleton ‘boldly’ stood up for her family in a conversation with the late Queen Elizabeth II - and it proves she will always put her three kids ahead of any royal duties.
Finding a healthy balance between your work life and your family life isn't always the easiest thing to do. Especially during the school summer holidays where finding childcare is difficult and expensive, many working mums are forced to 'summer hustle' and juggle even more responsibility than usual.
But Kate Middleton, despite her prominent position in The Firm, has always made sure to balance her time. It didn't come easily, though. According to a new royal book, Kate bravely and 'boldy laid out' exactly how her work/life balance would work before fully committing to her role as a senior royal - and it's made sure she can spend as much time with her kids away from work as she wishes.
“[Kate] established some fundamental life rules that she would stick to when she joined The Firm,” royal author Robert Jobson revealed in his upcoming book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, as per reports in US Magazine.
“Her ‘terms’ were in fact presented to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles … She was clear from the outset that she would not be pigeon-holed into carrying out particular duties … her priority, she emphasised, would always be her family.”
The conversation with the Queen took place in 2015, Jobson says, with the birth of Kate and Prince William's second child and only daughter, Princess Charlotte, prompting the future Queen to 'boldly lay out' what her priorities would be going forward.
However, while Kate and William do have the luxury of being able to set such strict priorities, Jobson added that they cannot avoid the destiny their family awaits; that Prince William will one day become King and they must take their jobs as royals very seriously because of that.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
"The royal couple will of course carry out their fair share of royal duties,” he explained. “But they both believe that being good parents is their most important role.”
In other royal news, Prince William has reportedly upset King Charles with a ‘risky’ decision over his family’s holiday. And Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are bound by ‘strict rule’ when it comes to public life, royal expert reveals. Plus, did you know that Princess Charlotte’s name fulfilled Prince William’s final promise to his mum Princess Diana?
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a news writer for Goodtoknow, specialising in family content. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Download this FREE pocket money summer supplement - brought to you by The Week Junior and Big Issue
Help your kids learn to manage their money this summer with this downloadable guide
By Adam England Published
-
Wonder where your unique traits come from? Research shares why you can be ‘just like your mum’
Families often hear the phrases 'just like your mum' or 'you get that from your dad,' but they can have real scientific basis according to new research.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
How Prince William and Kate Middleton use ‘controlled parenting’ to protect Prince George, Louis and Charlotte
The Prince and Princess of Wales have adopted what experts call an 'unusual' parenting approach
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Why Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ cheeky behaviour at engagements ‘doesn’t worry’ Kate Middleton
The royal youngsters have to follow protocol, but their mum doesn't like to be too strict with them
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Queen Elizabeth's heartwarming approach to motherhood revealed in rare letter - and the note includes a hilarious joke about young King Charles III
A personal letter penned by the late monarch in 1950 has given sweet insight into her life as a young mother
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton used ‘authoritative parenting’ tactic to keep Prince George, Charlotte and Louis in line during Trooping the Colour
The Princess of Wales recently made her first public appearance in six months and stuck to old tactics to keep her three children on their best behaviour
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ ‘amazing’ great-grandma is inspiring Kate Middleton’s parenting approach
Kate Middleton has shared the inspirational story of her great-grandmother and Prince George, Charlotte and Louis must feel incredibly proud
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton has big plans to make this year’s summer holiday ‘memorable’ for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis
The Princess of Wales has sweet plans to let her kids 'be a little freer' this summer
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George’s sweet nickname for mum Kate Middleton revealed by lip-reading expert - and it’s a great alternative for ‘Mummy’
The Royal Family are big fans of nicknames
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis very nearly had different baby names as Kate Middleton ‘set her heart’ on moniker with a sweet link to the late Queen (and we love it)
The Princess of Wales 'set her heart' on the adorable baby name
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published