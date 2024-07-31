Kate Middleton laid out ‘bold’ family priorities in candid conversation with Queen Elizabeth II, new book reveals

A new royal book reveals how Kate Middleton ‘boldly’ stood up for her family in a conversation with the late Queen Elizabeth II - and it proves she will always put her three kids ahead of any royal duties.

Finding a healthy balance between your work life and your family life isn't always the easiest thing to do. Especially during the school summer holidays where finding childcare is difficult and expensive, many working mums are forced to 'summer hustle' and juggle even more responsibility than usual.

But Kate Middleton, despite her prominent position in The Firm, has always made sure to balance her time. It didn't come easily, though. According to a new royal book, Kate bravely and 'boldy laid out' exactly how her work/life balance would work before fully committing to her role as a senior royal - and it's made sure she can spend as much time with her kids away from work as she wishes.

“[Kate] established some fundamental life rules that she would stick to when she joined The Firm,” royal author Robert Jobson revealed in his upcoming book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, as per reports in US Magazine.

“Her ‘terms’ were in fact presented to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles … She was clear from the outset that she would not be pigeon-holed into carrying out particular duties … her priority, she emphasised, would always be her family.”

The conversation with the Queen took place in 2015, Jobson says, with the birth of Kate and Prince William's second child and only daughter, Princess Charlotte, prompting the future Queen to 'boldly lay out' what her priorities would be going forward.

However, while Kate and William do have the luxury of being able to set such strict priorities, Jobson added that they cannot avoid the destiny their family awaits; that Prince William will one day become King and they must take their jobs as royals very seriously because of that.

"The royal couple will of course carry out their fair share of royal duties,” he explained. “But they both believe that being good parents is their most important role.”

