A schoolgirl 'cries with joy' as Kate Middleton helps her lay corgi tribute for the Queen

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While Prince William (opens in new tab) and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab)viewed the tributes laid at the gates of Sandringham (opens in new tab) for the Queen, the Princess of Wales helped a schoolgirl who wanted to leave a Corgi (opens in new tab) teddy for the Queen.

Prince William and Kate Middleton travelled to Norfolk to view the tributes (opens in new tab) laid outside Sandringham for the late Queen on the 16th of September

laid outside Sandringham for the late Queen on the 16th of September During their visit, Princess Kate invited a young schoolgirl to walk with her and place a corgi teddy among the tributes

In other royal news (opens in new tab) , it has been revealed who will be attending The Queen's funeral - and who hasn't been invited (opens in new tab)

In anticipation of Prince William and Princess Kate's visit to Sandringham House in Norfolk (opens in new tab), thousands of well-wishers gathered behind metal barriers to see the couple and pay their respects to the late Queen.

The couple stayed for almost an hour both speaking to people and reading the many messages left among the bouquets of flowers laid at the main gates to Sandringham House.

In a highlight moment, the Princess of Wales singled out a young schoolgirl for a memorable moment while she attended the tribute with her headteacher, Mr Hill, and her school friends.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Image )

Eight-year-old Elizabeth Sulkovska was invited by Kate to walk with her to place a corgi teddy and a bouquet of flowers among the tributes. After the event, the young child said she was "very happy” to have placed her tribute alongside the royal.

Mr Hill said, “Elizabeth was overwhelmed, she cried with joy at being chosen, it’s just a wonderful, amazing opportunity.

"The older generation obviously knew the Queen for longer but young children that haven’t experienced the Queen for long on the throne still are greatly moved by her passing, and really want to do their best to celebrate her life and legacy and never forget her,” he added.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage )

The headteacher also said that William and Kate noticed a Paddington Bear tribute the school had made and laid earlier. He said, "It’s got our same logo on the badge as our school uniform and they both commented about that.”

The estate, where the Queen traditionally spent Christmas, has been visited by thousands of people, all wishing to pay their respects and leave tributes which have piled up by the gates since news of her death was announced last Thursday.

In an Instagram post after their visit, William and Kate simply wrote, "Thank you to everyone in Sandringham today."

Related articles: