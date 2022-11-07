Kate Middleton hints she might take 'lessons' for knitting after ruining Prince George's jumper while pregnant

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton has admitted she's 'terrible' at a very popular hobby ‒ knitting.

Kate Middleton admitted she is 'terrible' at knitting in Wigan on Saturday, revealing she may even start lessons to learn the crafty skill properly.

The Princess of Wales first attempted to knit during her pregnancy with Prince George, but gave up after a design pattern went horribly wrong.

Kate Middleton has confessed to being 'terrible' at knitting, having first tried the skill when she was pregnant with Prince George.

The Princess of Wales revealed the shortcoming during a visit to Wigan on Saturday, where she watched England compete against Papua New Guinea in the quarter-finals of the Rugby League World Cup. The exciting match also marked the 41-year-old's first engagement as Patron of England Rugby, after replacing Prince Harry in the role in February.

Dressed in an elegant red coat, a long-sleeved burgundy turtle neck, and a pleated skirt, the princess met with volunteers from the cup's Social Impact Programme at half-time to learn about how they contributed to their local community. She also received some unexpected gifts during the interaction, including a selection of adorable knitted hats from one of the group's talented members.

Speaking with the woolen accessories' creator, Susan Hill, Kate said: "I tried knitting once and I was terrible at it, so I'll have to come for lessons." She was then reassured by Susan, who said, "It's easy when you know how."

(Image credit: Getty)

The princess seemed delighted with her handmade present, graciously replying, "I love them, thank you very much."

Kate first tried to learn to knit when she was pregnant with Prince George, but her new crafty pastime didn't survive the post-natal stage.

"I've been trying to knit and I'm really bad. I should be asking for tips!" she told a crowd of royal fans during a trip to Glasgow in 2013, according to Hello! (opens in new tab)

She would go on to lament her struggles with needles and stitches again, telling a group of crocheting grandmothers in Yorkshire in 2020 that she tried to knit George "a very special jumper" only for the design to unravel mid-project.

"I got halfway down and it splattered," she recalled, before adding, "It's such an amazing skill."





