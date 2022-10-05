How Camilla's influence helped King Charles III be a 'hands on grandpa', Royal author explains

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Camilla Queen Consort is claimed to have been instrumental in making King Charles III a 'hands on grandpa'.

Camilla Queen Consort has helped King Charles III become a 'hands on grandpa' according to Royal author Katie Nicholl.

The new monarch is said to be adopting a more personal approach as he takes on new reign.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after it's revealed Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ‘will never call’ Camilla their grandmother, according to new book (opens in new tab) .

Camilla Queen consort is said to be helping her husband King Charles III become a 'hands on grandpa', according to a royal author.

The former Duchess of Cornwall is claimed to be having a "hugely positive influence" on King Charles after he took on his new role as King of England following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (opens in new tab)

In the months leading up to the late monarch's passing, various senior members of the Royal Family started taking on more of the Queen's roles and, notably at the Queen's Platinum jubilee (opens in new tab) celebrations, Prince Charles was spotted getting more involved with his grandchildren.

The now King, who was the Prince of Wales back then, was pictured displaying his affection as a grandpa to grandson Prince Louis, four.

The 'cheeky' youngster who was stealing the show with his funny faces and he even prompted uncle Mike Tindall to intervene (opens in new tab), went to sit on grandpa Charles' knee mid-finale and royal author Katie Nicholl (opens in new tab) told OK! (opens in new tab), “Queen Elizabeth II’s success and popularity was rooted in her ability to adapt and evolve in the modern world. And it seems her family are very much following suit."

(Image credit: Getty)

As Charles' wife of 17 years, Camilla, Queen Consort is well rehearsed in how to cater for her husbands needs - and she's said to be encouraging him to be more "hands-on" when it comes to his public interactions with his grandchildren.

And Katie Nicholl claims that Prince William and Kate's other children, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, along with Louis, often play hide and seek in and around his favourite bothy near Birkhall - his and 75 year old Camilla's home on the Balmoral estate.

But this down to earth approach is something that we can expect to see more of since he took over as reigning monarch.