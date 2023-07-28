Kate Middleton praised for her ‘leadership’ after getting this ‘impressive’ prestigious nod
The Princess of Wales' latest praise is set to impress Prince George, Charlotte and Louis
Kate Middleton has been recognised for her work in early childhood development, after being given an 'impressive' prestigious nod in a new parliamentary report.
The Princess of Wales is mum to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and she has tirelessly been raising awareness of her 'Shaping Us' campaign - to increase public understanding of the crucial importance of the first five years of a child’s life
In doing so, she has been visiting children's centres and speaking to other mums to learn about their parenting experiences.
Her own children have been in the spotlight with the recent claims that Prince George's bond with Princess Charlotte could mean this historic royal tradition is broken.
And now her hard work on the importance of early years and child development stages has been recognised and acknowledged in an official report.
The UK parliament recently released its report on 'Support for childcare and the early years', and it praised Kate for the impact her Shaping Us work is having.
It reads, "The Princess of Wales has done important work to raise the profile of the Early Years through her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. Its 2020 report ‘State of the Nation: Understanding Public Attitudes to the Early Years’ stressed the importance of elevating the importance of the early years period in the public consciousness."
UK Parliament has released its report on “Support for childcare and the early years” today. Princess Kate & the Royal Foundation’s Centre for @Earlychildhood are mentioned in the report. “The Princess of Wales has done important work to raise the profile of the Early Years… pic.twitter.com/uPa5tpek9BJuly 26, 2023
And fans are delighted with the recognition she's received.
One fan wrote on X (the platform previously known as Twitter), "She's truly The Children's Princess. The work she's doing to raise the profile of Early Years is priceless, she has assembled a great team under her initiative, WW organisations, specialists, prestigious Universities etc."
Another fan put, "Wow amazing!! That's what it means being taken seriously."
While a third supporter added, "This is very impressive... The Princess of Wales knows the assignment and is serving up some leadership."
The Princess of Wales has been mentioned in a new parliamentary report about government support for young children!👀“The Princess of Wales has done important work to raise the profile of the Early Years through her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood”IMPACT👑👏 pic.twitter.com/WoN8fgbIY1July 26, 2023
Kate has previously been praised for her parenting style that has been described as a "relatable mix" of traditional and modern elements.
And it's not just her children who have been affected as a result of her parenting style. It was previously reported that Kate's 'radical new way of parenting' has taught Prince William 'how to be a different kind of parent'.
Kate has also drawn on her own experiences of being bullied at school to help shape her parenting style - is there anything Kate Middleton can't do when it comes to her never-ending list of talents?
