Prince William and Kate Middleton quash hopes of a US reunion with Harry and Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will reportedly have no time to visit Prince Harry and Meghan during their US trip

Prince William and Kate Middleton US trip, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo)
Naomi Jamieson
By
published

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are headed off to the USA on their next royal trip, but sadly won’t be dropping in on Prince Harry and Meghan

Prince William and Kate Middleton will soon be jetting off to the USA for their next royal trip but have already quashed hopes of a reunion with Prince Harry and Meghan.

The two brothers have not seen each other since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (opens in new tab), where Harry and Meghan returned to the UK (opens in new tab) for the first time together, for a royal outing, since stepping back as senior royals (opens in new tab).

Sadly, the couples did not see much of each other over the long weekend, with William and Kate even missing their niece, Lilibet’s first birthday (opens in new tab) celebration.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Now, the Cambridge's are preparing for their first trip to America in eight years to host the Earthshot Prize - and while this would be an excellent opportunity to visit Harry and Meghan’s new Montecito home (opens in new tab), an expert has now claimed that their schedules will be too 'packed.'

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Alberto Pezzali - WPA Pool )

So far, only Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie has visited the couple in their LA residence, with her and Harry attending the Superbowl together (opens in new tab) in February.

Sharing his thoughts on their trip, royal expert, Neil Sean said on his YouTube Channel (opens in new tab), “It would be an ideal situation to take the time out to meet. When you think about it, both in the same country and away from prying eyes because it's a little bit easier to get away from the media over there because it's such a vast place."

Before adding, "Regarding William and Catherine that sadly that will not be possible. They're planning a packed schedule with no private time for visits or downtime.”

This comes after it was reported that Harry and Meghan are likely to miss out on another traditional royal family reunion this summer (opens in new tab) at Balmoral, as the couple has no plans to return to the UK anytime soon.

Prince William Kate Middleton
Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

