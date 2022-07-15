Prince William and Kate Middleton quash hopes of a US reunion with Harry and Meghan

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are headed off to the USA on their next royal trip, but sadly won’t be dropping in on Prince Harry and Meghan

The pair are traveling to America for the Earthshot Prize, which Prince William will host alongside a number of star-studded guests.

This has ruled out the possibility of a brotherly reunion, as experts claim their schedules will be too ‘packed’.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will soon be jetting off to the USA for their next royal trip but have already quashed hopes of a reunion with Prince Harry and Meghan.

The two brothers have not seen each other since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (opens in new tab), where Harry and Meghan returned to the UK (opens in new tab) for the first time together, for a royal outing, since stepping back as senior royals (opens in new tab).

Sadly, the couples did not see much of each other over the long weekend, with William and Kate even missing their niece, Lilibet’s first birthday (opens in new tab) celebration.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Now, the Cambridge's are preparing for their first trip to America in eight years to host the Earthshot Prize - and while this would be an excellent opportunity to visit Harry and Meghan’s new Montecito home (opens in new tab), an expert has now claimed that their schedules will be too 'packed.'

(Image credit: Getty Images / Alberto Pezzali - WPA Pool )

So far, only Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie has visited the couple in their LA residence, with her and Harry attending the Superbowl together (opens in new tab) in February.

Sharing his thoughts on their trip, royal expert, Neil Sean said on his YouTube Channel (opens in new tab), “It would be an ideal situation to take the time out to meet. When you think about it, both in the same country and away from prying eyes because it's a little bit easier to get away from the media over there because it's such a vast place."

Before adding, "Regarding William and Catherine that sadly that will not be possible. They're planning a packed schedule with no private time for visits or downtime.”

This comes after it was reported that Harry and Meghan are likely to miss out on another traditional royal family reunion this summer (opens in new tab) at Balmoral, as the couple has no plans to return to the UK anytime soon.