Kate Middleton revealed Prince Louis’ first word and the story is seriously sweet

Kate Middleton revealed Prince Louis’ first word and it has an unusual link to the popular baker and TV personality Mary Berry.

Mary Berry is one of the nation's favourite baking personalities. From her time on the Great British Bake Off, which now has it's own American spin off called The Great American Baking Show, to her timeless cookbooks, of which there are over 80 to choose from, Mary Berry is a icon in both the kitchens of professional bakers and of families trying their hardest to make something edible.

It's no wonder people adore her. As well as her sweet personality, the recipes she shares always lead to brilliant results whether you're making her lemon drizzle cake recipe, cooking up a storm with the kids as you pull together her simple iced fairy cakes recipe, or, for those more indulgent occasions, whipping up her chocolate fudge cake recipe.

And it appears she has also managed to bag a royal fan in Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son Prince Louis.

During a 2019 appearance on Mary Berry's BBC One special A Berry Royal Christmas, Kate revealed to Mary that she had actually inspired one of Louis' first-ever words.

She shared, "I have to tell you, one of Louis' first words was his version of Mary, because right at his height are all our cooking books.

"And, you know, children are really fascinated by faces and your faces are all over your cooking books. And so he would say 'that's Mary Berry', and so one of his first words was Mary."

The baker said she was 'flattered' about the young Prince's love for her and quickly asked Kate more questions about her children.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Kate went on to reveal that her children love cooking and especially enjoy making their own pizza dough which is actually a lot easier to do than you first think with our quick and cheap pizza dough recipe.

Kate also said that her youngest son has a very 'grown-up' taste in food for his age as she shared that her family grow their own vegetables and that beetroot is a "massive favourite" of Prince Louis'.

But while he may have some 'grown-up' tastes, Louis warmed the heart of royal fans across the globe earlier this year as he enjoyed a yummy s’more at a Scout Hut during The Big Help Out.

Prince William could be overheard telling the person handing out the sweet treats, "Oh my goodness, you’ve made his day!”