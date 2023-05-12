Everything we know about The Great American Baking Show

It's back, The Great American Baking Show has a fresh batch of contestants looking to tickle the judges' tastebuds.

And while the show has switched from its ABC home to Roku, it's expected to be jam packed with all the sweet treats you'll want to try and rustle up at home.

Pulling the show together is hosts Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and The Office star Ellie Kemper and Severance star Zach Cherry.

Paul Hollywood (opens in new tab)and Prue Leith (opens in new tab) return to the tent to see which contestant has what it takes to be crowned The Great American Baking champ, as we look at all you need to know about the new season...

The Great American Baking Show Judges

The Great American Baking Show judges are Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. And whether you've already watched an episode or not, they don't hold back on giving the bakers some brutally honest critique. Paul is well versed in giving out handshakes and criticism where needed as he has been a judge in The Great British Bake Off since 2010 and Prue replaced long-standing judge Mary Berry in 2017.

The Great American Baking Show cast

The bakers competing in the sixth season of The Great American Baking show are;

Martin Sorge - a former executive director of the Uptown Chamber of Commerce who lives in Chicago and can make Instagram-worthy bread.

a former executive director of the Uptown Chamber of Commerce who lives in Chicago and can make Instagram-worthy bread. Nirali Chauhan - This med school student got into baking while studying at the University of Illinois at Chicago. And baking cookies at her home in Chicago is said to be her forte.

This med school student got into baking while studying at the University of Illinois at Chicago. And baking cookies at her home in Chicago is said to be her forte. Stacie Nakamoto - A biochemist and faculty member at UCLA, she runs her own podcast The Baker's Notebook and co-hosts it when she's not in the kitchen.

A biochemist and faculty member at UCLA, she runs her own podcast The Baker's Notebook and co-hosts it when she's not in the kitchen. Dyana O'Brien - Her fun style and eye-catching outfits will hopefully compliment her baking, having previously made lots of bread creations.

Her fun style and eye-catching outfits will hopefully compliment her baking, having previously made lots of bread creations. Susan Simpson - As winner in the 2021 Sweet Bread/Rolls category in the Adult Division of the Virtual National Festival of Breads Susan is one to watch on Bread week.

As winner in the 2021 Sweet Bread/Rolls category in the Adult Division of the Virtual National Festival of Breads Susan is one to watch on Bread week. Karis Stucker - Runs her own cakery business and teaches Spanish in her spare time

Runs her own cakery business and teaches Spanish in her spare time Jonathan Gottfried - is a technology entrepreneur who will be relying on the oven to make his best bakes.

is a technology entrepreneur who will be relying on the oven to make his best bakes. Sarah Chang - Also a medical student in Chicago, Sarah is hoping to represent the city "well".

Also a medical student in Chicago, Sarah is hoping to represent the city "well". Sean Liu - A digital illustrator who is expected to set the bar high when it comes to the showstoppers.

Where can I watch The Great American Baking Show?

You can watch episodes of The Great American Baking Show on the Roku channel which is a built-in feature in Roku devices in the US. If you don't have a Roku device, fear not, for you can still access the show via the Roku Channel app which is a free ad-supported service. And UK fans can also tune in by accessing the channel on Sky Q, Amazon Fire TV or Now TV devices.

How many seasons of The Great American Baking Show are there?

There are five seasons of The Great American Baking Show and season six has just started airing from May 5th. The first five seasons aired on ABC and now the sixth season has made its Roku debut since the channel acquired the rights to the American versions of The Great British Bake Off (opens in new tab) franchise.

The latest season features six episodes - from cookie week, cake week, bread week, and pastry week, to the semi-finals and finals. Each contestant will have to prove they've got what it takes to complete some baking challenges to the judges' high expectations. Each week a star baker will be crowned and another will be eliminated until there is one overall winner left at the end of the final.

Fans will already be familiar with the format after tuning in to watch the winter special which aired last year, The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday.

