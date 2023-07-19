Kate Middleton reveals cute career Prince Louis is preparing to pursue with 'at home' practise
The mum-of-three has definitely instilled her own passions in her youngest son
Kate Middleton has revealed that Prince Louis has been practising his ball boy skills at home after taking an interest in Wimbledon.
- Kate Middleton has shared that Prince Louis wants to be a ball boy at Wimbledon when he grows up.
- She revealed that her youngest son takes time to practice 'standing and staying serious' just like he sees the ball boys do on TV.
- In other royal news, Prince William's parenting rule he is 'scrupulous' about when it comes to Prince George and Princess Charlotte has been revealed.
The Wales family's appearance at the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final last weekend was a huge success. Making her Wimbledon debut, Princess Charlotte proved she is mum Kate Middleton's mini me as she rocked an adorable pair sunglasses and celebrated in the best way, while her mum showed that she is the 'leader of the family' by impeccably coaching her two oldest children through the match.
But there was one member of the family not present on Sunday's game. Prince Louis, while he did get a special shout out from his mum on live television, wasn't sitting in the Royal Box. But, Princess Catherine has revealed that Prince Louis has taken an interest in being a ball boy and has been practising his skills at home.
As reported by PA News, Kate spoke with Joel, a 16-year-old ball boy, during one of her Wimbledon appearances this year and mentioned that her son has been practising his ball boy skills with the hopes of getting to, one day, stand on the Wimbledon court.
Recounting his conversation with the Princess about her son, Joel told PA News, "He tries to practise standing and staying serious like us. He tries to practise the stands and how we stand at the back of the court and next to the players."
But Louis has to be content with only practicing his tennis at home and Kate did share that Louis was 'very upset' that he couldn't be in the Royal Box with his family for Sunday's game.
Louis' dream isn't an impossible one for the young Prince to achieve, especially following the news that his older brother Prince George will not be forced to follow in Prince William's military footsteps and will instead be allowed to follow any career his heart desires before becoming King.
Should George chose to not to join the military, he would be the first male heir in centuries to not go through training before becoming monarch. This freedom of choice also extends to Louis, with Prince William and Kate Middleton both wishing for all their children to have their own choice of career rather than feeling forced to follow the already-established paths set by royals before them.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
