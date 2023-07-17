Kate Middleton's subtle tribute to absent Prince Louis during special Wimbledon appearance

Kate Middleton gave a subtle nod to her youngest son Prince Louis during her appearance at the Wimbledon Women's Singles Final on Saturday.

At Wimbledon on Saturday, Kate Middleton wore the same pair of earrings she donned for Prince Louis's christening.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte went on to attend the Gentlemen's Singles Final with their parents on Sunday, but young Prince Louis stayed home.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte may have been the only two Wales children to actually attend Wimbledon this year, with Charlotte proving she's every-bit her mother's daughter, but Kate Middleton made sure to give a sweet nod to absent Prince Louis.

During Saturday's Women's Singles Final, as Kate prepared to take her seat in the Royal Box, she waved directly down a TV camera that was broadcasting the event live, showing off her stunning jewellery choice that seemed to be a nod to her littlest son.

(Image credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

For Saturday's final, Kate stepped out in a the same pair of earrings that she wore to Prince Louis's christening.

The truly stunning pair of flower-shaped pearl earrings were worn by the Princess of Wales back in July 2018 on the day Louis was baptised at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The jewels, according to GB News, cost an whopping £4,360 and are from the high end jewellery brand Cassandra Goad.

The pearl cluster earrings feature a small diamond in the centre of every pearl, which itself is then surrounded by gold, making the design catch the light in the most stunning way.

For her outfit, Kate opted for a tweed, tennis-ball green two piece suit with a peplum silhouette from Self-Portrait and the look is sure to be one that goes down in Wimbledon fashion history.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While chatting to representatives from the British Army, London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and Metropolitan Police before the tournament, Kate spoke about the Wimbledon experiences from her own childhood and shared how much she enjoys attending the event.

Hello! reports that she said, "I loved it when I was younger. It was part of coming to see Wimbledon and the anticipation."

After congratulating the tournaments winner, Marketa Vondrousova, Kate also took time to speak with Ons Jabeur who unfortunately missed out on the title.

Speaking about the moment, Ons said, "Obviously she was very nice. She didn’t know if she wants to give me a hug or not. I told her hugs are always welcome from me. That was a very nice moment and she's always nice to me."