Princess Charlotte proves she is Kate Middleton's mini me at Wimbledon Final as she rocks adorable sunglasses and celebrates in the best way
The royal youngster was the spitting image of her mum as she cheered from the royal box
Princess Charlotte made her Wimbledon debut last weekend and proved she is Kate Middleton's mini me as she passionately cheered on the players in a sweet pair of sunglasses.
- Princess Charlotte was every-bit her mother's daughter at yesterday's Wimbledon Final as she followed through the highs and lows of the game with passionate cheering and exaggerated facial expressions.
- The royal youngster wore a sweet pair of pink sunglasses for the event, showing off her already established personal style.
- In other royal news, Kate Middleton's subtle tribute to absent Prince Louis during special Wimbledon appearance has been pointed out.
Princess Charlotte's Wimbledon debut did not disappoint. The Princess attended the Men's Singles Wimbledon Final on Sunday with her mum Kate Middleton, dad Prince William and older brother Prince George, who turns ten later this month.
For the event, Princess Charlotte stepped out in a sweet and summery floral print blue dress that boasted adorable ruffled sleeves and some delicate detailing around the waistline. The bright and patterned look was a lovely contrast to the striped dress she wore during her last public appearance at The Air Tattoo in Fairford while still showing off the sweet and sophisticated personal style she has already become known for at just eight-years-old.
To finish off her look, the youngster slid on a pair of blush pink sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun.
Charlotte, who Prince William is ‘watching with pride’ as she grows up, and George appeared to be massively enjoying the game, the relaxation in their faces evident since beginning their Summer holidays early.
The two could be seen chatting with one another as they watched the tennis from the royal box, leaning in to hear each other better over the noise from the crowd.
But when the real action started kicking off on the court, Princess Charlotte proved herself to be mum Kate Middleton's mini me as she shouted in delight at points scored and scowled in synch whenever her mum's face did so.
In a sweet moment from the day, the Princess could be seen crossing her fingers tightly as she covered her mouth in anticipation of a win.
Grech & Co Sustainable Round Kid's Sunglasses - Blush Bloom, $28.82/£22 | The Little Sunshine Store
Made from eco friendly, flexible tPEE, these sunglasses are not only good for the planet but they will last a lifetime. With break resistant hinges and a bendable frame, you can rest easy in the fact that whatever your little one gets up to, the sunglasses will stay in one piece.
Little Folk Kids Retro Sunglasses, $10.47/£7.99 | Little Folk
As well as looking super stylish in these retro-inspired frames, with UV 400 protection you get great protection for those sunny summer days. And if pink is not your little one's thing then you've got eight different colours to choose from.
But while Prince George and Charlotte both enjoyed the game, royal fans were quick to point out that their presence actually breaks a long-standing Wimbledon rule. As The Mirror reports, children are allowed to attend the show courts as long as they stay quiet, but are usually banned from the Royal Box.
The rule is reportedly a strict one and has long been enforced, but, for a few years now, an exception has been made especially for royals.
The Mirror reports that while Kate Middleton was speaking to Ella Ottaway, the Children, Young People and Families Coordinator at Wimbledon, she revealed, “It’s Charlotte’s first time, George came last year.
"They’ve been eagerly watching. Charlotte you’ve been getting to grips with the scoring haven’t you. Louis was very upset he wasn’t coming today."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
