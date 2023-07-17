Prince George doesn't have to follow in Prince William's footsteps and could 'pursue career as an astronaut' before becoming King

Unlike his father Prince William, Prince George will not have 'to follow the old formula of going into the military' before becoming King and and could 'pursue a career as an astronaut' if he wants to, a royal insider says.

Prince George's path to becoming King could look a lot different than his dad Prince William's as 'the rules are different now,' a royal insider claims.

The young Prince will reportedly not have 'to follow the old formula of going into the military' before becoming King and could pursue any career his heart desires.

As Prince George gears up to celebrate his tenth birthday later this month, he can rest assured in the fact that the rest of his life is not completely planned out and set in stone for him. As second in the royal line of succession, his future role as King is looming, but until then, he won't have 'to follow the old formula of going into the military' before becoming King and is free to pursue any career his heart desires, a royal insider has shared.

While he recently got a taste of boarding school life, there are many normal aspects of childhood that he still gets to enjoy; staycations with his family, attending cricket matches with his dad (though he did likely regret forgetting his sunglasses for that one), and getting told off by his sister - Princess Charlotte is always the one in charge.

And this normality could continue well into his adult years as a royal insider has now shared that 'the rules are different now' and 'there is nothing to stop' him from perusing any career he wants before becoming King.

The royal insider told The Mail on Sunday that William and Kate Middleton both want all of their children to have their own choice of career that they can want and pursue themselves.

They said, "In theory, there is nothing to stop George from pursuing a career as an astronaut, for example, if that's what he wants, and then becoming King later. The rules are different now, he wouldn't necessarily have to follow the old formula of going into the military and then royal life."

The source also added that the same sentiment applies to both Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Should George choose not to enter the military, The Express reports that he would be the first male heir to the throne in centuries not to go through military training before becoming monarch.

The Royal Family has a long-established connection with the Armed Forces, both with royals holding military titles and serving within the military.

George's great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II was the first female royal to be an active member of the services and his grandfather the King served in both the British Army and the British Navy before his accession to the throne.

George's dad Prince William graduated from Royal Air Force College Cranwell and then joined the RAF Search and Rescue Force before serving for two years as an air ambulance pilot.

So while George will have the choice not to follow family tradition, he may want to without feeling the pressure of monarchs that came before him.